The Philippines could be on the brink of a potential major energy breakthrough, and the private sector is leading the charge.

According to SolarQuarter, the Makati Business Club proposed using a build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme to attract private investment in the country's power transmission system. The group says this strategy could speed up critical grid upgrades, help electrify more communities, and unlock the full potential of more affordable energy.

The BOT model, already used successfully in transport and infrastructure projects, would allow private companies to fund and build power grid expansions, operate them for a set time, and then hand them over to the government.

According to MBC, this approach could help resolve long-standing delays that have kept more affordable energy projects from being launched.

This push comes at a crucial time. According to the Philippines' Department of Energy, 91.1% of households across the Philippines are electrified as of 2023. DOE is working toward complete electrification by 2028.

Beyond national transmission lines, MBC is pushing for greater public-private partnerships in off-grid electrification initiatives. This move could bring power to communities that have been overlooked in the country's energy expansion efforts.

In many remote or island areas where connecting to the main grid is costly or logistically difficult, small-scale energy solutions like solar microgrids or battery storage systems could offer a faster, greener path to reliable electricity.

While the Philippines has made strong commitments to more affordable energy, limited grid capacity has slowed the progress of many solar and wind projects. As MBC stated on its website, "Bottlenecks and challenges must be resolved through policy reform."

Expanding transmission access (especially in underserved areas) could mean more reliable electricity for families and small businesses, reduced reliance on dirty energy, and greater climate resilience for local communities.

It's also a move that aligns with global trends. Despite the recent turbulence in ESG markets, more affordable energy continues to show long-term promise for investors, outperforming dirty energy and creating future-ready job opportunities in many regions.

With public-private cooperation gaining momentum, a more modern, inclusive, and sustainable energy future may be closer than we think.

