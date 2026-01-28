  • Business Business

Football fans ignite backlash after recently surfaced photo reveals shocking activity: 'I'll never understand'

"We have way too much tolerance for the wealthy."

by Geri Mileva
One Redditor's screenshot showed a cluster of private jets flying into Bloomington, Indiana.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fans can go to extreme lengths to show their support for their favorite sports teams — and a photo showing dozens of private jets flying into Bloomington, Indiana, sparked backlash online. 

One Redditor shared a screenshot showing a cluster of private jets flying into Bloomington in the r/Bloomington community.

"Thought people might find it interesting/funny how many private jets are coming back to Bloomington after the big game. Thats a level of wealth I'll never understand," they wrote in the caption. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

This comes after the Indiana University returned from Miami. The Hoosiers won the national championship game against the Miami Hurricanes.

"Rich people be doing rich people activities. In this case, it was a pretty big deal to make it to this game, so I'm not surprised to see this type of activity around it," a Redditor commented

A girl group ignited backlash after sharing a photo of themselves in a private jet. One stadium employee shared a photo that revealed a shocking food industry practice. Another high-profile event, the Oscars, was in the spotlight after a photo showed what ultimately happens to the red carpet.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, one private jet can emit as much harmful pollution as 117 cars or nine highway trucks. What's more, 65% of all private jet flights from the U.S. accounted for 55% of global air pollution in 2023, per the report. 

The backlash signals a growing sensitivity to visible displays of excess, especially at a time when many households face rising costs. They also intersect with broader conversations about practices such as greenwashing, particularly when luxury industries emphasize sustainability while relying on resource-intensive practices. 

One commenter expressed frustration with displays of extreme wealth. "No kidding dude. We have way too much tolerance for the wealthy. This is not their world to do with as they please even if they wanna act like it."

Another replied to a now-deleted comment, explaining why there's a heated debate regarding people chartering private jets to fly in for a game: "Because people are struggling to justify the cost of ESPN+ to watch at home while we're explaining why it's not irrational for others to spend $10k+ on the game."

