Wealthy CEOs try to conceal behavior amid public backlash: 'The level of security ... is wild'

"Everybody wants a piece of them."

Public curiosity and a general fascination with high-profile figures have made celebrity jet trackers highly popular. Real-time data about jet flights also offers transparency into the private aviation industry and highlights the disturbing environmental impacts of personal jet travel.

In response, the rich and famous are finding creative ways to fly under the radar and avoid public scrutiny.

As Business Insider reported, ultrawealthy individuals are navigating around private jet tracking by chartering jets instead of using their own. Meanwhile, private jet companies are ramping up their privacy and security measures to offer flight logistics that operate out of public view.

"The level of security that we have to go through now is wild," Silver Air Private Jets CEO Jason Middleton commented on the heightened level of discretion his clients demand. "Everybody wants a piece of them."

Some wealthy elite use government programs to hide their travels from websites that use Federal Aviation Administration data. Others vary the type of plane they use for different trips and fly into and out of different airports to avoid public attention.

There are even special security details with armed protection that VIPs use to maximize confidentiality.

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

Private jet travel measures designed to avoid public scrutiny are concerning because they diminish transparency and lead to even greater wasteful spending. Billionaires are willing and able to pay exorbitant sums to achieve truly private travel without being tracked.

This planet-damaging, excessive behavior perpetuates global inequities and limits environmental accountability. When celebrities' travels can't be tracked, they can avoid public criticism about the negative impacts of jet travel and continue polluting the air without repercussions.

Many celebrity flights are incredibly short, non-essential, and carry few passengers. These flights contribute significantly to rising global temperatures by emitting large amounts of polluting gases into the atmosphere.

Regardless of how famous or wealthy you are, choosing low-impact travel options is everyone's responsibility. Even though they can easily afford them, high-profile figures must consider more sustainable travel methods rather than private jets to protect the planet we all live on.

You can live sustainably in your own life by supporting public figures who share your values and minimize their environmental harm, regardless of wealth.

When it's time for you to take a trip, consider eco-friendly destinations and vacation spots close to home to limit the pollution impacts of your travels.

"A lot of large corporations have shares with us now that they use when they don't want to be tracked," private jet company CEO Kenn Ricci shared.

"And I'm over here just trying to fly first class once in my lifetime lmao," one Reddit user commented on a post about private jet tracking.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.