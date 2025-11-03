Saudi billionaire sparks backlash with mind-boggling purchase: 'Total waste'

In one of the most extravagant displays of private wealth in recent memory, Saudi billionaire Maan Al-Sanea commissioned the world's largest private jet; a custom-designed Airbus A340-600 transformed into a flying palace.

As SupercarBlondie reported, it came complete with bedrooms, lounges, and even a conference room. But despite the hundreds of millions spent, Al-Sanea never boarded the plane. Not even once.

The project began in the mid-2000s, when Al-Sanea, then head of the Saad Group, envisioned a luxury aircraft that could carry 80 people in ultimate comfort.

The Airbus model he selected usually fits over 400 passengers. Instead, this one was stripped down and rebuilt with opulence in mind: guest suites, dining areas, and a master bedroom with a private bathroom.

However, while the jet was being completed, the Saad Group faced major financial collapse. The plane was never delivered. Eventually, it was sold to the Government of Azerbaijan, leaving behind an expensive symbol of unused luxury.

This story is more than a tale of wealth gone wrong. It highlights a bigger problem: the environmental cost of excessive consumption.

A plane of this size burns massive amounts of fuel, even just during test flights and outfitting processes. Turning a commercial airliner into a private jet means dedicating a huge carbon footprint to serve a single individual. In this case, all that effort didn't even result in a flight.

In a time when rising global temperatures are driving extreme weather, displacing communities, and threatening ecosystems, it's worth asking: Is this kind of luxury justifiable?

Private aviation already emits far more carbon dioxide per passenger than commercial flying. Turning commercial planes into personal toys only widens that gap. Solutions exist, such as cleaner fuels, carbon taxes, and limiting non-essential private air travel, for example.

However, we also need a mindset shift. Respecting our shared planet means rethinking how wealth is used. That doesn't necessarily mean giving up comfort; it means choosing smarter, cleaner ways to move and live. Even small changes can have a big impact when done at scale.

The sky shouldn't be anyone's private playground; it belongs to all of us.

Reactions to the unused jet have ranged from awe to frustration.

One put it bluntly: "Total waste. Ultra extravagant."

