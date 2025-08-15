Protestors shut down airport terminal after chaining themselves to fixtures: 'Could mark a turning point'

A terminal in Deurne Airport in Flanders, Belgium, was inundated by about 25 Extinction Rebellion activists protesting private jet usage and short-distance flights, News Faharas reported.

The protest drew attention to the growing concern about the environmental impact of private aviation in Flanders, and was particularly focused on the continued financial support from public funds subsidizing the flights, even though the planet's climate is in a state of crisis.

Private jets create about nine times the amount of carbon dioxide pollution per passenger than commercial flights, and 27 times more than trains. This pollution contributes to the warming of the planet. The protesters believe that the privileged few should not be able to inflict that type of damage on human health and the environment.

As a whole, the aviation industry contributes over 2% of carbon pollution. Although efforts are being made to reduce the environmental impact of air travel, the high emissions ratio per passenger on private jets is concerning.

Investing in sustainable aviation fuels and optimizing flight operations on commercial airlines can help the overall problem by reducing air pollution, but private jet travel is inefficient, however you slice it. It is considered to be the opposite of carpooling.

Many high-level executives and celebrities travel frequently by private jet, with little regard for the environment, although they enact eco-friendly policies in their companies or public statements. This conflict between what they say and what they do is called greenwashing.

Protesters at the Deurne Airport have had enough. Demonstrators demanded the closure of the airport and its transformation into a public park, which aligns with the region's sustainability goals. Some glued or chained themselves to airport fixtures, and 11 activists were arrested.

Belgium continues to struggle with and debate over the balance between regional development and environmental responsibility. The overall goal is to urge Belgian policymakers to restrict private aviation and incentivize alternative eco-friendly means of travel.

The article stated that "the Deurne Airport protest could mark a turning point, urging citizens and officials alike to rethink the future of local air travel and invest in sustainable transport solutions."

