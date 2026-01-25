Satellite data reveals shocking trend among America's wealthy: 'Is that ... normal?'

Being able to get quickly across the country is so normal now. It makes going home for the holidays easy, or that weekend trip possible. That's for the average American, but billionaires are on another level.

One Redditor shared a snapshot of satellite data in the r/flightradar24 subreddit of just how many private planes are flying across the country and surrounding areas.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Multiple planes are covering the U.S., and there are some over Mexico, Central America, South America, and the surrounding waters.

The OP said, "The whole of the USA and surroundings seem completely dominated by private jets. Is that a normal and regular sight?"

The number of flights on this data may not be too out of the ordinary because a study published in Nature's Communications Earth & Environment journal indicated that 250,000 people worth $31 trillion together have contributed to 17.2 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution in one year from private jets. That's equivalent to a country like Tanzania, which has 67 million people.

The pollution from private planes has even increased by 46% since 2019. While the average person will contribute about 4.7 or 5.2 tons of carbon every year, the worst private jet polluter produced 2,645 tons.

According to the European Federation for Transport and Environment, in just one hour, a private plane can produce two tons of carbon. They are even worse than commercial planes because they produce 14 times more.

Additionally, the carbon dioxide levels are higher today than they were in the Industrial Revolution — 50% higher.

Redditors in the comments were not happy about the sheer number of planes in the image.

One user said, "I don't think people realize the sheer amount of airports and private aircraft that exist in the USA."

Another commented, "Private aviation became much more popular, and accessible (due to increased wealth at the top)."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.