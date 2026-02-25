Celebrity chefs and star athletes spark backlash as concerning trend comes to light: 'A substantial ... investment'

"Our ability to deliver the experience they expect is driven directly by how rapidly we can return aircraft to service."

A recent report has highlighted how celebrity chefs and star athletes are increasingly making partnerships with private jet companies — and it has reignited debate about the luxury air travel sector.

The discussion stems from a Forbes article detailing how private jet operators are investing heavily in aviation companies that handle maintenance, repairs, and overhauls — aka MROs. It has become an important investment for these companies, as private jets are in greater demand than ever, used by everyone from celebrities to athletes to CEOs.

These MROs help keep the fleets of private jet companies and individuals running smoothly and on time by keeping mechanics and equipment close at hand to expedite repairs.

One private jet operator, flyExclusive, recently announced it would double the number of maintenance units it has to work on aircraft.

"Each unit includes a dedicated truck outfitted with specialized tooling, diagnostic equipment, parts inventory, and newly added maintenance staffing—representing a substantial capital and operational investment designed to accelerate return-to-service performance," flyExclusive said in a press release.

From Michael Jordan's $70 million private plane to a mass of private planes leaving major events such as the Super Bowl, private aviation often receives criticism for its association with wealthy excess and its environmental impact.

Private jets are extremely expensive and typically only cater to a small percentage of the wealthiest portion of the population — and each jet only caters to a handful of people at a time (at most). Additionally, researchers have long pointed out that a single private flight can generate more pollution than the average person produces in a year.

FlyHouse, a private travel startup, said, "The addition of Sun Air Jets' certified maintenance and repair station provides FlyHouse with in-house maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities, enabling direct oversight of inspection, maintenance, and component work."

Chairman Jim Segrave, of flyExclusive, said, "Our customers expect to depart when their trips are scheduled, and our ability to deliver the experience they expect is driven directly by how rapidly we can return aircraft to service."

