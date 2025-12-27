Influencer sparks backlash with video of recent trip: 'It looks extremely uncomfortable'

"It's a little on the ancient side."

Social media and influencers have changed the way millions of us travel. Instead of relying primarily on guidebooks and travel agents, we discover new destinations mostly from social media posts, such as the previously quiet Horseshoe Bend in Arizona.

Internet users also rely on influencers to review airlines before flying with them.

While most flying reviews focus on coach seats, business class, and airport lounges that the average business traveler and vacationer may encounter, there is also plenty of aspirational and luxury content about first-class flights and private jets.

TikToker Stephen Matt Morrow (@vegasmatt) takes a different private jet a few times a week and shares his reviews on his channel.

"Private jet review of the day. We had a little issue with our normal provider, and we got a twin-turbo prop plane, an eight-seater. I said [to the provider], 'Oh, that sounds pretty nice.' It's a little on the ancient side," Matt says in his video.

In the TikTok post, the cameraman pans around the cabin. It does not look like the passengers can stand up fully during the flight, and they noted that there is no bathroom on board.

Greyhound buses have bathrooms, but this private jet trip costs $4,750 per person each way.

While Matt is reviewing the jet and the pilot, it's apparent that he takes private jets as often as many people take a city bus. However, in just two hours of flying, a private jet matches the yearly pollution of an average person, according to PBS News.

The carbon pollution produced by private jets is too substantial to justify them as a splurge on luxury and convenience. As last reported in 2023 by the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets are producing 19.5 million tons of harmful gases each year and have increased by 25% over the last decade. The yearly pollution of private jets is equal to all flights that left London Heathrow Airport in 2023.

Internet users were unimpressed with the private jet and weren't afraid to note how uncomfortable the plane actually looked.

"It looks extremely uncomfortable. I'd rather be in 38C on a Delta flight," someone commented.

'I'm already having a panic attack seeing you on the plane," another shared.

