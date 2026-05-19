Private jet demand shrugs off 28% fuel spike as wealthy fliers keep spending

A fresh batch of private aviation data is drawing frustrated attention after showing that luxury flying is still booming — even with jet fuel costs up roughly 28% from a year ago.

The frustration centers on a contrast many people found difficult to ignore: While households and commercial travelers feel every increase in energy prices, the wealthiest fliers are still paying top dollar for charter flights, fractional ownership, and on-demand jet access, Forbes reported.

Critics say it is another example of how the people responsible for some of the largest pollution footprints are often the least affected by rising costs.

The latest data from WingX shows that private aviation demand remains near record highs, major operators are posting extremely busy quarters, and buyers are racing to secure new aircraft before delivery slots slip even further into the future, according to Forbes.

The data says private aviation demand has stayed at "near-record" levels even as fuel prices climbed sharply year over year. It also points to a 22% five-year expansion of the private-jet fleet in the United States, led by growth in the light-jet and very-light-jet categories.

Environmental advocates have long warned that private jets produce outsized pollution for the very few people they carry.

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A 2025 study by the International Council on Clean Transportation estimated that private jets produced up to 19.5 million tonnes (nearly 215 million tons) of toxic gas pollution. That's up 25% over the past decade and represents more pollution than from all flights, including commercial airliners, departing London Heathrow Airport in 2023.

According to Forbes, industry supporters say business aviation supports airports, jobs, and the wider aerospace sector, while newer aircraft are improving fuel efficiency. But for many people, the bigger takeaway was about fairness: Rising fuel prices may change behavior for most travelers, yet demand at the top of the market appears to have barely budged.

"We remain clear-eyed about the external environment," flyExclusive Chairman Jim Segrave said, according to Forbes.

"We are not dismissing the broader macro risks, and we continue to manage the business conservatively. Based on everything we can see today, we do not believe the current environment represents a material headwind to our near-term trajectory."

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