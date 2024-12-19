Deer Park, Poland Spring, other bottled water giants are disrupting the industry with a major shakeup — here's how

"We're excited to offer the brands our customers have loved for generations in sleek new aluminum bottles."

Major water labels Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Arrowhead, and Pure Life announced in April they would offer the same great water now in aluminum cans — a more environmentally friendly option than single-use plastic bottles.

According to parent company BlueTriton Brands, which recently merged with Primo Water to become Primo Brands, the organization aims to use only 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2030. That's in addition to its efforts to ensure its water sources are ethical, sustainable, and not damaging to the environment.

Why is this new packaging important?

Aluminum packaging is much better for the environment — and our health — than plastic bottles. That's because it can be recycled an infinite number of times into the same type of packaging. On the other hand, plastic is rarely recycled; and when it is, the material degrades.

Aluminum's infinite recyclability also means there's less need to mine more material — unlike with plastic, which is continuously manufactured from polluting oil. Plus, when aluminum does end up in a landfill or is tossed as litter, it doesn't break down into harmful microplastics. Plastic bottles, though, can leach both microplastics and nanoplastics into the water we drink. Researchers believe they could be causing severe health problems, including cancer.

What else is happening with Primo Brands' sustainability plan?

In addition to offering aluminum packaging, Primo Brands partnered with 1% for the Planet, a global network of companies positively impacting the environment. Primo Brands has pledged 1% of its aluminum bottle sales to the network's environmental organizations.

"We're excited to offer the brands our customers have loved for generations in sleek new aluminum bottles," chief marketing officer Kheri Holland Tillman said. "This packaging exemplifies BlueTriton's long-term commitment to sustainability and being responsible water stewards. We're proud to support 1% for the Planet and support a great network of businesses and organizations that are as passionate as we are in helping protect the environment for future generations."

