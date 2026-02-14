Scientist discovers concerning trend after studying five years of blackouts in the US: 'The underlying driver … is rarely named in the news'

Just weeks into the new year, more than 1 million Americans have already experienced power outages.

While examining the largest power outages in the Central United States, one scientist noticed that the shifting climate is hardly ever mentioned as a core factor in the extreme weather events causing them.

What's happening?

Susanne Moser wrote about the findings for the Union of Concerned Scientists. The research revealed that the 10 worst power outages have all occurred since 2020. Almost all of them were connected to extreme weather, such as high winds.

"While news outlets readily report historical records being broken by these weather extremes, the underlying driver that systemically fuels these costly extremes — climate change — is rarely named in the news reports reviewed," Moser wrote.

According to Moser, the most damaging extreme weather events are usually caused by compounding disasters, such as hurricanes with tornadoes. Additionally, mortality from these events is much higher than officially reported, and social inequities worsen.

Why are power outages during extreme weather important?

Scientists say the warming of the planet has increased the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. In fact, they are happening so often that home and business owners have little time to rebuild before the next storm rolls in, Moser noted.

Just weeks into the new year, more than 1 million Americans lost electricity as a result of the powerful winter storm that swept the country, according to Politico. These extreme weather events are directly linked to human activities that produce air pollution.

Per the Environmental Protection Agency, human activities release over 100 times as much carbon dioxide as volcanoes each year. That pollution contributes to rising temperatures and more frequent and/or powerful storms.

What's being done about protecting homes during outages?

Before extreme weather arrives, experts recommend taking inventory of items that rely on electricity and planning for alternative power sources, per Ready.gov. Battery storage is an energy-efficient way for homeowners to maintain power even when the weather gets rough.

According to the Department of Energy, battery storage ensures low energy rates and tracks the energy your home is producing in real time. Some homeowners pair battery storage with solar panels, which can help save even more money on energy bills.

