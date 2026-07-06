Nearly 10,000 lose power in New York's Queens heat wave as utility hands out dry ice

Nearly 10,000 residents in New York City were without power as an extreme heat wave rolled through the city.

What happened?

According to a report from PIX11, utility provider Con Edison temporarily suspended service in parts of Southwest Queens at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 3, affecting around 9,800 residences and businesses in Howard Beach, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park, and South Ozone Park.

The outlet reported that while Con Edison did not identify any specific electric problems, the temporary shutdown was in place to prevent larger outages.

For households dealing with repeat outages or grid strain, adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during blackouts.

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Why does it matter?

Blackouts during a heat wave can quickly become dangerous. Without power, residents lose air conditioning, refrigeration, lights, internet access, and even the ability to charge phones or operate certain medical devices.

Worsening extreme weather endangers lives and livelihoods by putting more stress on aging infrastructure while increasing health risks for families, workers, and older adults. When the power goes out during extreme heat, public health, community safety, and economic stability can all take a hit at once.

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For local businesses, even a temporary outage during extreme heat can mean lost sales, ruined inventory, and disrupted operations at the worst possible time. For residents, it can mean a scramble to stay cool and protect essentials before conditions worsen.

If you're curious about how home batteries can protect your vital appliances, consider checking out Pila. Its plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost and don't require any complicated installation.

What's being done?

While crews worked to restore electricity, Con Edison also started distributing dry ice to affected customers at a local casino, according to PIX11. Still, the effort was a stopgap during a weather emergency.

Cities and utilities will likely keep facing more moments like this as heat waves become more common and intense. Resilience measures — from grid upgrades to home batteries and community cooling resources — are becoming increasingly important for neighborhoods trying to stay safe through the hottest days of the year.

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