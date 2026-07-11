Historic Austrian villa at center of Porsche tunnel fight goes up for sale

That decision sparked protests from residents, who called it evidence of corruption.

Dr. Wolfgang Porsche is offering an Austrian villa for sale after fierce opposition to a proposal to add a 1,640-foot (500-meter) private tunnel beneath the mountain.

For many residents, the listing appears to be a sign that public backlash may have helped stop a project they believed favored private wealth over the public interest.

What happened?

Listed at €12.7 million, or about $14.5 million, the Paschinger Schlössl, also known as the Zweig Villa, is the property at the heart of the dispute, according to Autoevolution. The mansion is an Austrian cultural and historical landmark, and reports had indicated it was expected to become Porsche's home nearly a year ago.

At the time of his purchase of the home, the message was that the public would retain limited access to it even under private ownership; however, that was later shown to be untrue as the plans progressed.

A central part of those reported plans was a 1,640-foot (500-meter) private tunnel driven through the mountain beneath the villa. Autoevolution reported that it would have led to a climate-controlled underground garage for nine cars built into public mountain land.

The council approved the tunnel without public consultation and valued the public land access at just €48,000, less than $55,000.

That decision sparked protests from residents, who called it evidence of corruption and social inequality. Anger grew further amid reports that the current mayor had worked for Porsche for nearly three decades.

Why does it matter?

The dispute raised questions about access to public land, local decision-making, and the preservation of historic sites.

It also prompted environmental concerns. Boring a long tunnel through a mountain and operating a climate-controlled underground garage would physically reshape the site and add energy use and construction-related impacts to a culturally sensitive landscape.

What's being done?

With the villa now listed for sale, the tunnel proposal appears to be off the table.

According to Autoevolution, locals are calling on authorities to buy the property and turn it into a museum.

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