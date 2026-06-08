'Keep public lands in public hands,' California creator warns as 30-by-30 funding fight heats up

Public lands and healthy ecosystems can help support cleaner water, reduce wildfire risk when managed well, and protect outdoor spaces.

A social media creator is using his platform to turn a day at the California Capitol into a broader call to protect biodiversity, water, and public lands.

In a recent Instagram reel, food forest advocate Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) urged people to "keep public lands in public hands" as attention turns to funding for California's "30 by 30" conservation goals.

What's happening?

On Monday, Dickson shared footage from Sacramento while joining advocates with the California Native Plant Society and Power in Nature.

The effort, commonly called "30 by 30," is California's pledge to conserve 30% of its land and 30% of its coastal waters by 2030.

He said the coalition had come to the Capitol to push for urgently needed funding and "to fight for our public lands."

He warned that public lands could become more vulnerable to development or resource extraction if stronger protections and investment do not materialize.

His caption also credited the California Native Plant Society with helping save Coyote Creek and praised Power in Nature for building "a coalition of amazing people and organizations" around the 30 by 30 goal.

Why does it matter?

In one of the world's major biodiversity hotspots, delays in habitat protection could come at a high cost.

During his recap of the day, Dickson highlighted concerns that included endangered plants, native salmon, water rights, and the condition of native landscapes.

Public lands and healthy ecosystems can help support cleaner water, reduce wildfire risk when managed well, and protect outdoor spaces that communities depend on for recreation, culture, and local identity.

He also stressed that Indigenous communities should be part of these conversations.

He said the day's advocacy included "local water rights," "protecting Native salmon," and "cultural burns."

What's being done?

A central theme of the reel is collective action, with community members joining established organizations, meeting with lawmakers, and pressing for policies that protect habitats before they are lost.

He encouraged people to work with local groups and "show up to let your voice be heard to these local elected officials."

He also pointed to recent progress, highlighting AB2196, which made California's Beaver Restoration Program permanent.

He added that the effort also secured a $2 million budget allocation for Occidental Arts & Ecology Center to run the program, including the launch of a "Beaver Help Desk."

As Dickson put it, "keep public lands in public hands and don't defund the programs we need to protect our native biodiversity."

He added: "California is a global biodiversity hotspot filled with rare and endangered plants that need our help."

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