Pope Francis left imprint on Roman Catholic Church — but his legacy leaves a massive impact in one overlooked way

by Salette Cambra
When Pope Francis died at 88 on Monday, he left behind more than a spiritual legacy — he helped reframe the crisis of increasing global temperatures as a moral and human issue. Through powerful writing and diplomacy, he urged global leaders and everyday people to treat the health of the planet as a shared responsibility.

What is Pope Francis' climate legacy?

Pope Francis was the first Catholic leader to position climate change as a spiritual issue, according to The New York Times. 

In 2015, he published Laudato Si', the first-ever papal letter focused entirely on the environment. 

In it, he made a clear connection between pollution, poverty, and inequality, calling on everyone to care for "our common home."

The timing couldn't have been more influential. Laudato Si' came out just months before the 2015 United Nations climate summit, where nearly 200 nations adopted the Paris Agreement.

Over 10 world leaders cited the pope's words at the conference, and many said his message gave the talks moral clarity.

"He's been one of the strongest voices, pushing to get things done," former U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said after meeting with the pope.

Why Pope Francis' climate legacy matters now

Francis helped shift the conversation from carbon and science to people and justice. 

He reminded the world that rising heat, dirty air, and extreme weather hit hardest in communities with the fewest resources.

This focus on humanity inspired action. Catholic organizations across the world divested from dirty energy and ramped up green initiatives.

In 2023, Francis published a follow-up called Laudate Deum, which doubled down on the message. 

He called out wealthier countries, particularly high-polluting ones like the U.S., and encouraged clean living. 

Francis' influence didn't stop at statements. He turned the Vatican into a key stop on the global climate circuit. 

Top officials attending the annual U.N. climate conference often included a Papal audience in their packed schedules. 

In 2018, he convened oil giants like ExxonMobil, BP, and Shell for closed-door climate talks.

Afterward, some executives publicly acknowledged the need for urgent climate action, a rare statement in that space.

He also met with youth leaders like Greta Thunberg during the height of her campaign, signaling the Church's alignment with young voices calling for bold action.

How Pope Francis' legacy shows up in daily life

Francis once warned of "an immense pile of filth" overwhelming the planet, but encouraged people to "sing as we go." 

His message of optimism — rooted in action, not perfection — continues to resonate.

That message shows up in daily choices: using less, reusing more, and supporting circular brands like ThredUp, Trashie, or Patagonia's Worn Wear

Francis' legacy proves that real climate leadership is about compassion, connection, and the courage to act — even when the path forward isn't perfect.

