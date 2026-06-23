Trump DOJ asks court to toss xAI clean-air suit, calls Tennessee turbines a security issue

For nearby residents, however, the immediate issue is health.

The Department of Justice asked a federal court to shut down a pollution lawsuit against Elon Musk's xAI operations in Memphis, Tennessee, arguing that the company's gas turbines should not be forced offline.

Officials say the turbines supply power for artificial intelligence work connected to military operations, even though the methane-burning turbines lack air permits and are operating in one of the most polluted regions in the U.S.

That argument pushes the case beyond a local permitting dispute and into a larger test of whether national security claims can protect AI projects from clean-air enforcement.

What happened?

The Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division filed a June 15 motion seeking to dismiss the Clean Air Act case, Electrek reported.

The NAACP brought the lawsuit in April, with the Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice representing it. The complaint said xAI has been running dozens of methane-burning turbines without the permits or pollution controls required by law.

Those turbines are located in Southaven, Mississippi, just across the border from xAI's South Memphis Colossus campus, and they help supply electricity to the company's Colossus and Colossus 2 data centers, where Grok is trained and operated.

xAI has said Mississippi permitting rules do not apply because the turbines sit on trailers and should be treated as "temporary." The SELC disagrees, saying federal law still considers them stationary sources.

Scrutiny of the fight has increased as the reported number of turbines has climbed to 57, particularly in a region already dealing with serious air pollution and high asthma rates.

In the DOJ's view, forcing the turbines to shut down would harm "American national, economic, and energy security by seeking to shut off the power supply for artificial intelligence innovation that supports the Department of War's military operations," Electrek reported.

Why does it matter?

The ruling could matter well beyond xAI. The key issue is whether communities can still use the Clean Air Act to challenge pollution from rapidly expanding AI infrastructure, even when the federal government treats those projects as strategic priorities.

It is also arriving at a time when AI's connection to the power grid is getting more attention.

AI can help utilities forecast demand, improve battery performance, and make clean energy systems more efficient. But giant data centers also consume huge amounts of electricity and water, can strain local grids, and may raise utility costs or prolong fossil fuel use if cleaner power is not added quickly enough.

Critics have separately raised concerns about AI misuse, security problems, and unintended social effects.

For nearby residents, however, the immediate issue is health. The turbines reportedly emit about 1,200 to 2,000 tons of nitrogen oxides each year, a major contributor to smog.

Opponents say that if the court accepts the DOJ's position, it could open the door to sidestepping environmental enforcement whenever an industrial project is tied to defense or national security claims.

What are people saying?

According to Electrek, Defense Department AI lead Cameron Stanley said Grok's continued availability is "a matter of paramount national security."

Speaking to CNBC, Earthjustice said the "DOJ wants to give itself veto power over citizen suits, a key legal tool used to protect communities from illegal pollution for over 50 years."

The Southern Environmental Law Center said the move was a "massive power grab" by the Trump administration.

Abre' Conner, director of environmental and climate justice at the NAACP, said, per Electrek: "At a time when the ultra-rich seem to be protected and supported by some of our government entities, it is important that polluting industries don't get to benefit at the expense of the health of Black communities."

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