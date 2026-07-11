Polestar is leaving the US, and its $67,500 EVs are now discounted by up to $25,000

Polestar is stepping back from the U.S. auto market, and that retreat is creating an unusual opportunity for electric vehicle shoppers.

Some of the brand's premium EVs are now discounted by as much as $25,000, a steep markdown on models that originally started well above $50,000.

What happened?

According to InsideEVs, Polestar is winding down its U.S. operations after encountering a regulatory barrier: new federal connected-vehicle rules are set to block the sale in the United States of cars that use China-linked software, starting with the 2027 model year.

The policy was finalized during the Biden administration. Volvo received approval to continue selling vehicles in the U.S., but Polestar did not.

To clear out stock, the Sweden-based, China-owned EV maker has sharply reduced the price of the Polestar 3. Buyers who pay cash or choose the 4.99% financing offer can receive up to $23,000 off, bringing the base model down from $67,500 to $44,500.

The discounted Polestar 3 base model includes a single-motor setup with an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles. The dual-motor version, which produces nearly 500 horsepower and offers about 315 miles of range, is also discounted to just over $50,000 — the original price was over $70,000.

The Polestar 4 has even bigger financial incentives for customers. Cash buyers can get up to $25,000 off, while shoppers using 0% APR financing can get up to $18,000 off. The company is also advertising a 39-month lease at $399 a month, and the offers last through July 31.

Why does it matter?

For shoppers, the markdowns push premium EVs closer to prices more commonly seen in the mass market. In California, some existing Polestar 4 inventory has reportedly reached the mid-$30,000 range, even though the model is positioned as an upscale EV with long-range capability.

At those prices, the Polestar 4 is competing with more affordable EVs while offering a more premium design and a technology-focused experience. Shoppers already considering buying an electric vehicle may also weigh the fuel savings EVs offer over time. They generally have lower routine maintenance needs than gas-powered cars because they do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts. Some models are built to reach high speeds, such as the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V.

Polestar's exit from the U.S. means fewer EV brands will be available to American buyers, which could reduce competition, help drive down prices, and encourage new technological updates.

Some buyers may also have concerns about service and support after the company leaves the market.

What can I do?

If you are considering one of these deals, it may be worth comparing the final price with other EV options, checking whether state or local incentives still apply, and confirming the location of the nearest service center before making a purchase.

Basic Level 1 charging is typically slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, increasing your savings and allowing you to charge your vehicle in the comfort of your own home rather than relying on finding dedicated public charging stations.

Range, warranty coverage, financing terms, insurance costs, and how the vehicle fits into your daily routine can all make a major difference. A lower monthly payment can be appealing, but reliable charging and access to service matter just as much.

Polestar has also said it will "continue to support customers, including providing access to its service network" even as it leaves the U.S. market.

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