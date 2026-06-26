Chinese-owned Swedish EV maker Polestar blocked from selling new cars in the US under Trump rule

Americans shopping for an electric vehicle may soon have one less new model to consider: Polestar, the Swedish EV brand, is no longer allowed to sell newly built cars in the United States, a loss that comes as the need for cleaner transportation grows more urgent.

Though Polestar is associated with Europe, its ties to China's Geely have drawn it into the Trump administration's broader crackdown on Chinese-linked trade and technology.

Polestar sought an exemption that would have allowed it to continue offering new vehicles in the U.S., but the Department of Commerce under President Donald Trump denied the request, according to TechCrunch.

That denial was issued under the administration's "Connected Vehicle Rule," which blocks certain vehicles that include Chinese software or hardware.

Not every Polestar in the country is affected immediately. The company said it can still sell Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles already in its U.S. inventory and that it will "continue to support customers, including providing access to its service network," even though new-car sales have effectively been shut down.

That result differs from Volvo's: the Geely-owned sibling brand received the administration's approval just a few months earlier.

For consumers, this goes beyond one luxury EV brand losing access to the U.S. market. Fewer automakers competing in the space can mean fewer choices for buyers, less pressure to improve electric models, and slower momentum to bring prices down.

Making it easier for households to move away from gas-powered vehicles is a key part of reducing pollution and improving air quality in communities.

The decision shows how geopolitical policy can shape everyday life. Even when national security concerns are part of the discussion, restrictions can slow the transition to cleaner technology if they reduce the number of EVs available to drivers.

In practical terms, that could mean fewer alternatives on dealership lots and another hurdle for a transportation system that can become healthier and more affordable over time.

For Polestar, the financial impact may be relatively limited. The company said nearly all of its Q1 2026 retail sales — 94% — came from outside the U.S., and it is now "increasing its strategic focus on Europe."

But for American buyers, the decision still means fewer options.

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