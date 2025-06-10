This EV brand gave Tesla drivers $5,000 to ditch their cars: '[A] conquest bonus'

It's the company's first offering to be manufactured in the United States.

One of the newer names in electric vehicles took direct aim at the industry's biggest player — and offered thousands of dollars to drivers who made the switch.

Sweden-based Polestar briefly offered a $5,000 bonus to those who owned or leased a Tesla but switched to the new Polestar 3 crossover, GreenCars reported. Along with other tax credits and incentives, the savings added up to $20,000, although the deal was available only to customers who leased a 2025 Polestar 3.

Dubbed the "Polestar Conquest Bonus," it unfortunately came to an end in March. Through the end of June, however, Polestar is offering a similar bonus for owners of several other car brands, including BMW, Audi, and Lexus.

The Polestar 3 is the company's first offering to be manufactured in the United States.

No matter the make or model, switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV is one of the biggest changes anyone can make to lower their carbon footprint.

It's no wonder that EV sales continue to increase, with analysts predicting one-quarter of all cars sold globally this year will be electric. Federal tax credits, such as those offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, can help, although people looking to take advantage of the savings may want to act quickly, as the Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intent to end eco-friendly IRA incentives.

The savings can be increased when combined with solar panels and a battery system at your home, bringing your energy bills down to nearly nothing and letting you avoid costly public charging stations. EnergySage offers a free service that allows users to compare quotes from vetted local installers and potentially save thousands of dollars.

The used EV market is also rapidly growing, providing an opportunity for those who want to sell their car, perhaps to upgrade to a newer model. A report earlier this year showed that used EV sales increased by nearly 63% from 2023 to 2024.

That report came from Recurrent, a free service where owners can register their electric vehicle and receive valuable data on it — which can, in turn, be provided to would-be buyers, giving them more transparency and confidence. Recurrent also monitors the health of EV batteries and connects buyers to sellers, all of which combined increases the sales price of a used EV by $1,400 on average.

