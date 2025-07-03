Power company announces game-changing deal that could transform power grid: 'A strategic direction'

Renewable energy company Greenvolt Power has agreed to sell four wind farms in Poland to Enea Nowa Energia Sp. z o.o., a move that safeguards the country's energy security.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, Greenvolt Power will sell the wind portfolio to Enea Nowa Energia for nearly $98 million. This portfolio includes four wind farms.

The Skibno wind farm is already operational, and the sale also includes Zaklików wind farm, Nowe Miasto Lubawskie wind farm, and Jabłonowo Pomorskie wind farm, all of which are in development. These farms have a combined energy generation capacity of 33.2 megawatts — enough to supply thousands of Polish households with reliable energy.

Greenvolt Power, a facet of Greenvolt Group, is a leading developer of wind, solar, and battery energy projects, and Enea Nowa Energia is one of the largest electricity suppliers in Poland. This is a powerhouse duo, and the deal could revolutionize Poland's energy grid.

The energy generated by these wind farms can ensure a more stable electrical grid for the country and promote energy independence. This means Polish homes and businesses will get consistent, stable energy at affordable rates. Furthermore, the development of these massive farms will create jobs that boost the economy.

Using wind power also reduces the country's reliance on natural gas and oil. Burning gas and oil is expensive and sometimes unstable. Issues with importing or international agreements concerning these fuels can disrupt the power supply.

Natural gas and oil also create dangerous emissions when burned. They produce planet-warming gases that destabilize Earth's climate. The emissions also fill the air with pollution, creating hazardous conditions that weaken human health.

Switching to a clean energy source like wind makes for reliable, affordable power and a healthy economy. But it also creates a cleaner, cooler future for all. With wind power, the people of Poland get the energy they need while breathing cleaner, healthier air.

Bartosz Krysta, Enea's vice president of the Management Board for Commercial Affairs, said, "The development of renewable energy is not only a strategic direction for us, but also a set of concrete actions we take every day … We are consistently building our portfolio of renewable energy sources, investing in technologies that have a real impact on Poland's energy security and environmental quality," per Renewable Energy Magazine.

Greenvolt Power posted about the deal on LinkedIn, and commenters were excited.

"Congratulations to the Polish team!" one user wrote.

And one person simply said, "Bravo."

