Beverage company to fund ambitious project on major US rivers: 'Will deliver critical improvements'

A major drink company is funding a large-scale restoration effort to improve water supplies and habitats along two of California's most important rivers.

Primo Brands, the parent company of Poland Spring and Pure Life drinks, announced it is partnering with nonprofit River Partners to restore nearly 1,000 acres of land along the Sacramento and Feather rivers. The three-year plan is meant to conserve water and strengthen ecosystems across the region.

The project is expected to generate more than 16 billion gallons of water benefits annually, about the amount used by 500,000 Californians per year. It will also reconnect rivers to their floodplains, improve groundwater recharge, and expand spawning habitat for endangered salmon, the press release said.

River Partners stated that the work is urgently needed. "The Sacramento and Feather rivers are the lifeblood of California's water system and do so much for the state, like supporting vibrant communities, wildlife found nowhere else on Earth, and our world-class economy," said River Partners president Julie Rentner.

She added that the partnership "will deliver critical improvements for species on the brink, flood protection for vulnerable communities, access to restored lands for Tribes, and increased public health through access to the outdoors."

The project could mean safer communities, more reliable water supplies, and new opportunities to enjoy natural spaces. It also promises stronger biodiversity and long-term climate resilience.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Similar actions — such as retailers investing in renewable energy or clothing companies launching take-back programs — demonstrate how large businesses can support communities and reduce their environmental footprint. Supporting these moves is one way consumers can push for more eco-friendly company initiatives.

Primo Brands and River Partners describe the endeavor as a model for scalable, nature-based solutions that can be replicated across California and beyond.

The Sacramento River is California's largest river, while the Feather River supplies water to about 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland. Together, they are important to the state's economy and drinking water supply.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.