Coal-reliant nation pivots as the price of dirty fuels skyrockets: 'We must recognize things are advancing'

Poland is about to see whether heat pumps powered by solar energy can hold up under real winter conditions. If they pass this real-world test, they would show that they can handle extreme weather, giving homeowners a cleaner, cheaper way to stay warm.

The Arctic cold snap in Europe will test thousands of heat pumps and solar panels that replaced traditional coal furnaces, Bloomberg reported. If the pumps keep Polish homes warm even at temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (minus 9 Fahrenheit), Poland may be able to accelerate its goal of phasing out coal-burning home furnaces by the mid-2030s.

Nearly two-thirds of household energy use in Poland goes toward space heaters, according to a study published in Energies. This is why upgrading heating systems can deliver significant financial and health benefits to homeowners.

Since heat pumps move heat instead of burning fuel to generate it, they reduce the air pollution associated with home heating, which can amount to 4 gigatons annually, per the International Energy Agency.





The IEA also noted that heat pumps would account for nearly half of the global reductions in fossil fuel use for space heating by 2030. Unlike old models that were risky to use in freezing temperatures, modern cold-climate models with specialized refrigerants now work even at temperatures well below zero.

This means there's no longer a need to choose between comfort, efficiency, and sustainability — or brace for soaring bills when energy prices spike.

If you're still ambivalent about installing heat pumps, a survey from the European Heat Pump Association might put you at ease. The results show that 80% of heat pump owners in Poland are satisfied with their heating choice.

If you're still ambivalent about installing heat pumps, a survey from the European Heat Pump Association might put you at ease. The results show that 80% of heat pump owners in Poland are satisfied with their heating choice.

The growing availability of subscription models and apps is lowering barriers for homeowners. Yet, adoption rates vary globally. While Poland's shift to heat pumps is moving quickly, the rest of the world is still catching up.

The growing availability of subscription models and apps is lowering barriers for homeowners. Yet, adoption rates vary globally. While Poland's shift to heat pumps is moving quickly, the rest of the world is still catching up.

"It's necessary to have a bit of patience, and that's complicated in today's world, given the targets we have set — but we must recognize things are advancing," said Michal Kurtyka, a former Polish climate minister and president of the 27th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, per Bloomberg.



