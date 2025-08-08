Energy firm gets go-ahead for massive project that could bring low-cost energy to thousands of homes — here are the details

It's no secret that utility prices are through the roof.

A veteran renewable energy company is bringing some serious wind power to three German states, according to a press release.

PNE Group has generated clean electricity using nothing but the wind for over 30 years, and the German government just gave it the go-ahead to expand its clean energy footprint even further.

The plan is to add more turbines to three existing wind farms, each located in different parts of the country. Altogether, the expansion will allow the farms to be able to sustain the energy needs of about 36,000 three-person homes each year, per the statement.

To put that number into perspective, it's enough power for roughly half the population of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Granted, the United States still trails Europe on wind energy supply in both onshore and offshore contexts. Yet the United States generated over 10% of its total electricity from wind turbines in 2023, a number that the country has the opportunity to continue growing.

PNE Group's portfolio also includes many solar power projects, and in some cases, joint solar and wind developments, the statement explained.

Getting more homes connected to a wind- and solar-powered grid is a double win. It means more people are able to reap the rewards of renewable energy, including cheaper and more reliable power. Plus, it means fewer people have to rely on planet-warming energy sources to heat their homes or cook a meal.

Speaking of homes, it's no secret that utility prices are through the roof. The most effective way to slash those bills is with solar panels, whether on top of your house or in your community.

