Astonished shopper sparks outrage with photo of grocer's product: 'I was shocked'

A Reddit user shared a photo of individually plastic-wrapped onions sold for around $2 each at their local grocery store, sparking outrage in the r/Anticonsumption community.

What happened?

A supermarket displayed single onions in a wicker basket, each peeled and wrapped in clear plastic. One price tag showed $1.72 for one onion, representing a significant markup compared to regular bulk onions.

"Found one in the wild! I was shocked," the Redditor wrote.

"Terrible waste. Onions have their own natural packaging," one commenter noted.

Why are plastic-wrapped onions concerning?

Single-use plastic packaging creates lasting environmental harm.

When plastic breaks down, it spews toxic chemicals into our soil and water. These fragments, called microplastics, contaminate our food, water, and air.

Additionally, prepeeled produce often spoils faster, contributing to food waste. Both food waste and plastic pollution put unnecessary strain on our planet; when combined, they're an environmental one-two punch.

But the issue isn't black and white. Precut and prepeeled produce can help elderly and disabled people maintain independence in meal preparation. The challenge is balancing accessibility with environmental responsibility.

Is the store doing anything about this?

The Reddit post didn't identify the store. But many supermarket chains have launched programs to reduce plastic packaging. Kroger and Walmart have pledged to make their private-label packaging more sustainable. Target aims to achieve zero waste across its operations by 2030.

What's being done about excess packaging more broadly?

Cities and states across America are taking action. California passed a law requiring all packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2032. Maine and Oregon enacted laws making companies responsible for recycling their packaging.

Shoppers can help by choosing loose produce and bringing reusable produce bags. Supporting stores that offer minimal packaging sends a clear message about consumer preferences. For those who need precut produce, some stores now offer these items in recyclable containers or let customers bring their own containers to the prepared foods section.

Some innovative companies now use plant-based packaging materials that break down naturally. These alternatives protect food while avoiding long-term environmental damage.

