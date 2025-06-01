Shopper sparks uproar after sharing photo of baffling shoe display: 'That is a big no-no from me'

"How else will I know if they fit or not?"

It's hard to find things that aren't wrapped in plastic, but sometimes, you can't help but shake your head at the absurdity of certain packaging choices.

When one Reddit user encountered shoes covered in plastic, they shared the discovery with r/Anticonsumption, and the use of plastic sparked some lively discussion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What happened?

The user uploaded a photo that showed a couple of dozen shoes on display inside a mall sneaker store, all wrapped in plastic.

"Just saw this in a mall in Salt Lake City. Every single shoe in shrink wrap plastic…so wasteful and unnecessary," the original poster wrote.

Some users had a possible explanation for the excessive plastic, with one writing, "This is a reselling business. They get their hands on highly sought-after shoes, hold them for a while, and then flip them for a huge profit. The shrink wrap is to protect the shoes during storage and handling."

"Probably the display shoes? I would bet that is the store owner's way of trying to keep them clean enough to sell. I hope this does not become a trend…" another shared.

"That is a big no-no from me. I need to try on shoes before I buy them. I mean how else will I know if they fit or not?" someone else said.

The consensus from those who are familiar with such shops is that the sneakers often sell more as collectibles, like trading cards, than footwear a person would feel a need to try on to be worth buying, though certainly a high percentage of sneakerheads do intend to wear them. In the sneaker subculture, it's fair to say that most buyers understand what size works for them for each brand, too, and many have already owned a pair of the same sneaker in a different colorway.

That doesn't make the use of plastic justified, though.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

This business practice is concerning for several reasons. For one, as the user above said, customers can't try on the shoes, which could discourage them from making a purchase. However, some commenters noted the store likely has inventory in the back, and consumers could ask to try on a size.

Aside from the awkward display, the plastic is highly detrimental to the environment and the economy. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, nearly 440 million tons of plastic are produced each year, and a large portion of this is single-use plastics for consumer items such as plastic straws, food containers, and plastic wrappers. Around 85% of these items end up in landfills or as mismanaged waste, and only about 10% are recycled.

When plastic enters oceans and other natural areas, it can injure or kill wildlife if they mistake it for food or become entangled in plastic pieces. Also, the pollution accumulates in the environment and can contaminate water sources, crops, and other vital resources.

In addition, plastic pollution can lead to significant cleanup costs for coastal communities and governments. The World Wildlife Fund reported that cleanup activities can cost governments, agencies, and citizens up to $15 billion annually.

Are companies doing anything about this?

The poster didn't disclose the store's name, so it's unknown what its policies are regarding plastic waste. However, other major retailers are taking steps to cut unnecessary plastic in their packaging.

For instance, Starbucks began testing compostable lids for its cold drinks in select California and Minnesota stores, along with the option at all locations to get a drink in a ceramic mug owned by the store for "for here" orders, like one would at a diner. One major water company unveiled sustainable packaging for its water bottles, and Best Buy teamed up with a packaging company to introduce recycled materials in some of its products.

What else is being done about plastic waste?

Several companies have created edible utensils, which can come in handy for on-the-go snacks and beverages. Scientists are also tackling plastic waste using chemical processes like pyrolysis to break down the material into valuable products. Other researchers are experimenting with using discarded fly carcasses to make biodegradable plastics.

Until alternatives to plastics become cheaper and readily available, we can help by making small changes in our daily lives, such as switching to reusable shopping bags or opting for home-brewed ground coffee instead of single-use pods or takeout.

Starbucks also allows customers to bring their own reusable cups to be filled with coffee, so your drive-thru coffee habit may not be so bad after all if you take advantage of that. However, one benefit of making coffee at home is saving money, which is always a good thing.

