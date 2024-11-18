Shopper shares disappointment with ridiculous photo of product on store shelves: 'Incredibly, randomly wasteful'

"Any debate about the packaging is valid."

A hobby supply company is raising eyebrows after a Reddit user spotted what might be the most ironic example of wasteful packaging yet: prepackaged deadfall, aka twigs and forest debris sealed in plastic.

What happened?

A photo shared with the r/Anticonsumption community shows Woodland Scenics selling plastic-wrapped "dead trees" and "log jams," items that can be found scattered across any forest floor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The packaging appears designed for model railroad enthusiasts and other hobbyists who want to create realistic miniature landscapes.

One commenter pointed out the reasoning behind the excessive packaging: "Any debate about the packaging is valid. Most things can easily be packaged with just paper or a net bag. Plastic packaging like this is used only to prevent theft."

As the OP pointed out, it's "incredibly, randomly wasteful."

Why is this plastic use concerning?

Single-use plastic packaging pollutes our oceans and landfills, where it takes centuries to break down. This particular example demonstrates how overpackaging extends beyond consumer goods to even the most basic natural materials.

When companies package items freely available in nature, they create unnecessary waste and contribute to manufacturing and transportation pollution. This practice drives up costs for consumers while adding to our growing packaging waste crisis.

Is the company doing anything about this?

While Woodland Scenics has used recycled materials in some product lines, its packaging practices for natural materials leave room for improvement.

The company website doesn't address sustainable packaging initiatives, though it does emphasize the durability and protection its packaging provides for delicate model-making materials.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Many retailers and manufacturers are working to reduce unnecessary packaging waste.

For instance, the toy company Lego has committed to sourcing half its plastic from renewable resources by 2026, replacing it with recyclable paper-based materials. Target and Walmart have launched initiatives to minimize packaging waste across their supply chains, too.

For hobby enthusiasts seeking more sustainable alternatives, many local model railroad clubs organize material swaps for members to share natural scenery materials. Some hobbyists have started gathering their own fallen twigs and leaves, properly dried and treated, as an eco-friendly alternative to packaged products.

Manufacturers are also exploring innovative solutions such as mushroom packaging and plant-based materials that break down naturally. These alternatives protect products while minimizing environmental impact, proving effective retail security doesn't have to come at our planet's expense.

