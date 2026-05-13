America's plastic bag crackdown grows as 12 states ban them and California closes loophole

Every state is different, but the trend toward more states banning plastic bags is clear.

Plastic bags are facing a fresh round of scrutiny in statehouses across the country as lawmakers revisit how stores package everyday purchases.

What's happening?

As of 2024, NPR noted that at least 12 states are already restricting single-use plastic bags. That includes significant developments, such as California closing a loophole that led stores to charge customers for thicker plastic bags, which ended up making the problem worse.

2025 brought new proposals, tougher rules, and renewed debate over how to make the transition fair for both shoppers and businesses, per Duane Morris Government Strategies.

That includes measures to prohibit single-use plastic bags and non-recyclable paper bags statewide, like in Hawaiʻi. It also sparked tweaks in other states, including Oregon and Virginia, over nuances in the law over fees for paper bags and whether reusable plastic bags are appropriate, per DMGS.

Not every state went through with proposed plastic bag bans. DMGS noted that a New Mexico bill stalled despite a recommendation from a committee tasked with it. Along similar lines, Maine saw a proposal that would roll back a fee on bags at checkout. The back-and-forth indicates the complexity of the issue and how it plays out with consumers.

Why it matters

Plastic bag restrictions are meant to address the long lifespan of plastic waste in communities, where bags can pollute waterways, threaten local wildlife, and break down into microplastics that are difficult to clean up.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The effectiveness of these moves can be impacted by loopholes or unintended consequences, as a study in New Jersey revealed. There are also concerns about the economic impact. For families already watching every dollar, bag fees can feel like one more unwanted charge at checkout. Small businesses may worry about the cost of switching to alternative packaging.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency revealed that each year, plastic containers and packaging contribute over 14 million tons of waste, which frequently ends up in landfills or the environment. Plastic bag bans might be imperfect, but they can greatly reduce the circulation of plastic bags and cut down on pollution associated with their production and disposal.

What's being done

Every state is different, but the trend toward more states banning plastic bags is clear. Massachusetts has its own ban that is set to go into effect in 2026.

For consumers, the most realistic fix may be a simple one. Keeping a collection of high-quality reusable bags available at the ready can help bypass bag fees and avoid complaints over paper bags or accumulating too many reusable ones.

States are best served by making sure cleaner communities and less pollution do not come at the expense of affordability and convenience for the people these policies are meant to help. To that end, thinking through the impact of bag fees and potential alternative bags for consumers is an important consideration for legislators.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.