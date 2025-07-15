Officials issue sweeping ban that will have major impact on consumers' shopping habits: 'Controlling its use will greatly benefit the municipality'

A municipality in Nepal has established a ban on plastic bags to prevent environmental damage and to promote more sustainable alternatives.

The Tikapur Municipality is imposing costly fines for anyone who sells, buys, or uses plastic bags. There are also monetary rewards available for people who report illegal activity.

As Khabarhub reported, Tikapur officials are beginning to enforce a complete ban on plastic bags.

Plastic bags, especially those used in local market areas, are notorious for clogging sewage drains, increasing flood risks during the monsoon season. The municipality's sanitation chief explained that the plastic bag ban will help prevent natural disasters.

Local officials said the public transition away from plastic bags was initially challenging. However, now local business owners and traders are exploring alternatives, and people are more widely accepting the ban.

Garment industry professionals said that the plastic bag ban has brought more work to local producers and created employment opportunities in the community because of increased demand for cloth bag alternatives.

Under the new Tikapur Municipality law, the fines for selling plastic bags range from approximately $11 to $59, based on the number of offenses. Individuals who produce plastic bags face fines between $23 and $70, with public disclosure and additional penalties enforced for continued noncompliance.

Consumers caught using plastic bags will also be fined and their names made public, with legal action taken for repeated warnings.

To increase enforcement, the local government is offering rewards of 50% of the fines collected to people who report plastic bag use to the authorities.

The Tikapur Municipality plastic bag ban is an excellent example of how governments can take action to reduce plastic pollution for the health and safety of their people.

Many cities have implemented plastic bans and made impressive strides in reducing microplastic exposure in their environments. When cities and municipalities eliminate single-use plastics from their waste streams, they pave the way for broader nationwide bans and a cleaner, greener future ahead.

When you have less plastic in your life, you'll be exposed to fewer toxins and save money by using alternatives made from sustainable materials. Plastic bans are critical to curbing our global plastic problem and preventing harmful pollution in our waterways.

Wherever you live, now is the time to ditch plastic bags and choose plastic-free alternatives for the products you use.

"Plastic is harmful from an environmental perspective," said the Tikapur municipality's mayor, Ramlal Dagoura Tharu. "Controlling its use will greatly benefit the municipality, and the risks caused by plastic waste will gradually decline."

