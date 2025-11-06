Community hits roadblock in push to ban common grocery store item: 'It's just a matter of convention and custom'

Supporters said they will not stop their efforts.

One state's efforts to reduce plastic use fell short this legislative session, but supporters said the discussion is far from over.

What's happening?

Environmental advocates in New Hampshire have pushed for a statewide ban on plastic bags and gathered thousands of signatures in support.

Despite public backing, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported that no Republican would co-sponsor legislation for such a ban. Supporters said they want this to be a bipartisan effort, so without a Republican on board, they chose not to introduce legislation this session.

"We just feel like it would be more damaging to advance it and have it turn into a partisan football," advocate Susan Richman of New Hampshire Network told the Bulletin.

Richman said their overall idea has been well received by Democrats and Republicans, but Republicans have balked at some of the details. Their biggest concern is reportedly passing on costs to customers if the ban includes a fee for single-use paper bags at retailers.

Why are plastic bags concerning?

Plastic waste is a major problem for our environment, and single-use plastic bags play a significant role in it.

Trillions of pieces of plastic pollute our oceans, many of which are microplastics — tiny particles that break off larger objects, such as bags.

In New Hampshire, plastic accounts for more than 16% of all waste generated statewide. Estimates show that each American uses an average of one plastic bag per day and that upward of 5 trillion are used globally each year.

What's being done about plastic bags?

Many locations worldwide have outlawed plastic bags. In New England alone, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont have all banned single-use plastic bags at most stores.

These bans have proved effective. A 2024 study showed that bans can eliminate roughly 300 single-use bags per person, per year. New Jersey's ban was found to eliminate the use of more than 5 billion bags annually and has reduced the state's bag-related carbon emissions by nearly 40%.

"People do well without (plastic bags)," Richman told the Bulletin. "It's just a matter of convention and custom."

Because of this, supporters said they will not stop their efforts in New Hampshire and will work to rally bipartisan support and propose legislation next year.

