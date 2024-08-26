Tequila brand launches recyclable bottle that could change the industry: 'Sustainability should not just be a trend'

"It's about building a brand that helps preserve our planet for generations to come."

The transition to a sustainable future will require entrepreneurs and corporations alike to take leaps of faith, and one tequila startup is doing just that.

De Nada, founded in 2021, introduced a 100% "infinitely recyclable" aluminum bottle for its blanco and reposado tequilas, as The Spirits Business reported. The new packaging replaces glass (perhaps to prevent accidental shattering) and is capped with a sustainable cork and wood.

"In the spirits industry, sustainability should not just be a trend; it should be an expectation. Consumers are increasingly aware of environmental issues and are choosing brands that prioritize sustainability," said Danny Neeson, who co-founded the company with Adam Millman. "Ultimately, sustainability isn't just about making a product; it's about making a difference. It's about building a brand that helps preserve our planet for generations to come."

The bottles, which sell for $40 and $43, will be available in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as online. Certain bars and restaurants in those states will also carry them.

Aluminum recycling doesn't require as much energy as glass recycling, and the metal can be recycled without a loss in quality, as The Spirits Business noted. The biggest hurdle to widespread adoption of the packaging in the spirits industry may be the perception that heftiness equates to quality. Consumers also can't see the product in an aluminum bottle like they can with a glass one.

Still, though, major companies are turning to it to reduce production and transportation costs and create cleaner supply chains. Earlier this month, The Spirits Business reported that the cost of glass is rising and that glass bottles contribute to lost opportunities and excess pollution.

Hyke Gin, for example, swapped glass for aluminum and can now pack 48% more bottles on a pallet. That kind of saved space adds up: 50,000 bottles can fit on one lorry instead of 20,000 glass ones, reducing the company's carbon pollution by 91%.

Multiple companies say the packaging change doesn't affect the taste of their products, per Forbes and The Spirits Business, and that the key is to use recycled aluminum and not virgin aluminum, which is costlier and more damaging to the environment.

You can join the movement by supporting brands that avoid plastic and make choices based on their environmental impact. And don't forget to recycle those new bottles.

