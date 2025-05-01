Officials ignite firestorm with bill critics say will expose vulnerable species to irreversible harm: 'Promises ... are thin and uncertain'

"Housing is urgent, but it doesn't need to happen at nature's expense."

A bill introduced in the U.K. has drawn the ire of many environmentalists who argue that it could cause even more harm to the nation's vulnerable ecosystems.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill was first introduced into U.K. Parliament in March 2025. Since then, the bill has faced increased scrutiny regarding an apparent disregard for environmental protections.

One of the key components of the introduced bill is to create a smoother-running process for developers. It would allow the government to introduce regulations to delegate planning officers instead of going through local planning committees.

The bill would also grant new powers for Natural England to produce "environmental development plans" in an attempt to assess the impact of projects on significant nature protection sites.

Natural England works as a non-departmental government adviser for "the natural environment in England." According to the agency, its main goals are "to protect and restore our natural world."

Why is the Planning and Infrastructure Bill important?

In December 2024, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a speech titled "Plan for Change." In the speech, Starmer laid the groundwork with five "national missions" that would help usher in a new era for the U.K.

These missions included kickstarting economic growth, building a healthcare system fit for the future, delivering safer streets, breaking down the barriers to opportunity, and making Britain a clean energy superpower.

According to the U.K. parliament, the newly introduced bill would help support the "Plan for Change" by streamlining opportunities for developers. It would lead to the construction of "1.5 million safe and decent homes in England and fast-tracking 150 planning decisions on major economic infrastructure projects by the end of this Parliament."

Additionally, the U.K. government argued that the bill would also support the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan target by ensuring that key clean energy projects are built as quickly as possible. However, this has led to 32 separate U.K. nature organizations sounding the alarm over environmental concerns that the bill has seemingly overlooked, per The Guardian.

What's being done about the Planning and Infrastructure Bill?

Despite the intentions of the bill, many of its critics have noted that it would undermine existing nature protection laws. It is argued that this could lead to further habitat loss of vulnerable species while also contributing to further risks to local communities throughout the U.K.

Richard Benwell, the chief executive of Wildlife and Countryside Link, admonished the bill.

"The government is right that a win-win is possible for nature and development, but the planning bill is completely one-sided," Benwell told The Guardian. "It throws environmental protection to the wind, with little to offer future generations or communities fearful for the future of nature."

"It would leave vulnerable species and irreplaceable habitats like chalk streams and ancient woodlands more exposed than ever to unsustainable development," Benwell added. "Promises of nature recovery efforts in return are thin and uncertain."

According to EJ Milner-Gulland, professor of biodiversity in the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford, part three of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill exposes a major flaw in the legislation.

"MPs must pause part three, consult widely and align this legislation with the spirit and substance of the Environment Act and the climate and nature bill, Milner-Gulland wrote in a letter to The Guardian. "Housing is urgent, but it doesn't need to happen at nature's expense. Nature isn't a 'nice to have,' it's all we have."

