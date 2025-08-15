Cotton producers unite in fight against crippling fashion industry opponent: 'Mind-boggling … that this isn't a larger public conversation'

"We've got to do something to slow down the momentum … but there's got to be some kind of emotional anchor."

The Texas cotton industry is getting ready to wage a war against fast fashion in the name of their livelihoods, public health, and the planet.

What's happening?

According to The Texas Tribune, Plains Cotton Growers, an organization representing cotton farmers in Texas' High Plains, has launched an anti-fast-fashion campaign. The cotton producers want to make consumers aware of how harmful fast fashion is to their health, the economy, and the environment.

The campaign is using honest and emotional messaging to help people understand the risks of supporting fast-fashion brands.

In one of the organization's latest Instagram posts, it asks people if they'd rather wear clothes made from natural fibers or from oil that pollutes the planet, ending with the caption: "Wear cotton. Check your labels. It starts with us."

This is just the latest in eye-catching, informative posts. The Instagram account for Plains Cotton Growers (@plainscottongrowers) has posted several graphics demonstrating the impact of microplastics and advice on how to choose more sustainable clothing.

Why is fast fashion dangerous?

Fast-fashion brands use synthetic materials to craft low-quality clothes that require frequent replacement. This means more spending and more production, which creates planet-warming emissions and worsens plastic pollution.

As the cotton growers emphasize, synthetic clothes break down into microplastics, which can build up in the human body and lead to health problems. These tiny particles also harm plants, animals, water sources, soil, and more.

Walt Hagood, a Lubbock cotton producer of 46 years, told The Texas Tribune, "It's mind-boggling to me that this isn't a larger public conversation."

What's being done to stop fast fashion?

These cotton producers are scared for their livelihoods and people's safety. They know that fast fashion is destroying the planet and want to encourage people to embrace natural cotton.

Kara Bishop, PCG's director of communications and public affairs, told the Tribune, "We've got to do something to slow down the momentum of plastic pollution. … But there's got to be some kind of emotional anchor. You can't just tell people to wear cotton."

People can help these farmers and the planet by breaking up with fast fashion and avoiding synthetic materials. Instead, opt for 100% cotton. Support the farmers who want to give people high-quality clothing that's good for them and the environment.

And whenever possible, educate other people on the downsides of fast fashion. The clothes might seem cheap, but the true cost is far higher than most realize.

