Photo of mysterious pastel-pink yacht spotted in Italy sparks backlash: 'There is no way that can be real'

A Redditor posted a picture of a pastel pink yacht, asking who the owner of this unusual vessel might be.

The post included a picture of the ballerina pink boat, calling it a "monstrosity." According to the caption, it was spotted in Porto Ercole, Italy, and its name is Cotton Candy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many people in the comments thought the color was outrageous and comical. But this yacht is more than an eyesore. It's also an example of excess that hurts humans and the planet.

Luxury yachts usually burn gas or oil, creating harmful pollution that warms Earth. According to The Guardian, some yachts emit as much as 24,250 tons of carbon each year. For reference, the average car emits about five tons of carbon a year. So, one yacht can produce as much pollution as 4,850 cars, adding to the toxic gases in the atmosphere that cause breathing and other health problems and make extreme weather more frequent and severe.

Yachts also damage aquatic ecosystems. If they leak fuel or oil into water, this can kill marine animals and destroy delicate ocean habitats.

All luxury yachts pose a threat to the environment, but this pink one might be particularly dangerous. The paint likely contains biocides, which prevent barnacles and algae but are toxic to marine ecosystems. Depending on the type of paint, it may also release microplastics or heavy metals into the water over time.

Yachts contribute to the changing climate in many ways, whether they're pink, blue, or white. In most cases, they're also entirely unnecessary, exemplifying the problem with excess consumerism and travel and how it hurts the planet.

One commenter couldn't believe their eyes, writing about a website that detailed the ship: "I'm still not convinced that picture is real. Or at least my mind is saying there is no way that can be real."

As for the owner, another user said it was Harry Styles, as a different Reddit post identified the boat as the pop singer's.

Some speculated it could be Evan Luthra, describing him as "a U.S.-born Indian-origin serial tech entrepreneur and business angel."

No matter whose it is, this boat is dangerous to the health of people, animals, and the entire ocean.

