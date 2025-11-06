Officials weigh new fee that will force shoppers to change habits: 'Concerned with some of the unintended consequences'

Bans on single-use plastics have been rolled out around the world and are often praised for their effectiveness in reducing waste. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a plastic bag ban went into effect in 2021, but a concern later emerged.

According to CBS, officials thought banning the single-use bags would encourage shoppers to use reusable totes brought from home. Meanwhile, it resulted in a notable switch from plastic to paper.

To address this, the City Council passed a bill on October 30 to move forward with a 10-cent fee on paper bags. The bill has now been sent to Mayor Cherelle Parker for consideration.

While single-use plastics pose a host of environmental and health hazards — driving reliance on dirty fossil fuels and contaminating habitats with microplastics — unnecessary paper waste is also concerning. If communities and governments can come together to equitably address the need for single-use bags altogether, they can make a difference for local ecosystems and public health.

Though bringing a reusable shopping bag to stores is a relatively simple fix for many, some Philadelphia officials have feared any impacts on small businesses might be problematic.

Carlton Williams, director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, previously said the mayor has been "concerned with some of the unintended consequences this legislation could have on our local economy, primarily the mom-and-pop businesses," as quoted by CBS.

Addressing these possibilities may be key to final approval of the plan, its implementation, and its sustainability. But if stakeholders can coordinate effectively, retailers might stand to save in the long term on both plastic and paper bag purchasing costs.

Creative solutions might also include leveraging projected municipal savings on reduced waste management to help small businesses make the transition now.

Before the council passed the bill, council member Mark Squilla underscored that certain food businesses, such as food trucks, would be exempt. "It's the mindset that, 'I'm not giving them 10 cents for a bag, I'm just going to bring my own bag,'" Squilla said, according to an earlier report from CBS.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.