Citizens celebrate after winning monumental battle with utility company: 'An important step'

Climate activists in Philadelphia are celebrating after achieving a victory in their battle to reform utility company Philadelphia Gas Works.

A proposed settlement would lower planned rate hikes and force the company to hold public hearings addressing climate impacts, as WHYY News reported.

State Representative Chris Rabb stated that the victory is a positive step toward achieving transparency from PGW and toward the larger goal of persuading PGW to diversify its operations to include more sustainable energy options.

"We celebrate each small victory because success is going to take a long time, and we're an old, big city with an old infrastructure, and nothing is going to happen overnight, but in this moment we have to take the win," Rabb said, per WHYY News.

Climate advocates have been frustrated by PGW's lack of engagement on climate issues in the past.

The company has agreed to review how it calculates surcharges, which it calls "weather normalization" fees.

Customers have been charged these fees during the winter months as the season has become warmer due to the overall warming of the planet. PGW used the surcharges to offset its losses due to customers using less gas to heat their homes and buildings.

The company has dropped its proposal to apply these added fees to customer bills. This is an indication that PGW is at least acknowledging that the climate is changing.

The settlement agreement also includes an agreement for PGW to budget $9 million to improve home insulation and weatherize the properties of low-income customers in 2026.

Patrick Houston, advocate with Here for Climate Justice, told WHYY News, "We know that weatherization reduces energy consumption, and reduced energy consumption also reduces energy costs."

This reduced energy usage is another win for the long-term health of the planet, in addition to being a quick victory for low-income Philadelphians.

This victory for Philly is a great example of how taking local climate action can yield results. When we speak up to educate and persuade organizations and companies to do better, or when we donate money to relevant causes, we support environmental action that can make a positive difference to slow the warming of the planet and protect resources and ecosystems.

Houston acknowledged that "this proposed settlement represents an important step towards a clean energy future."

