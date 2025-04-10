Lawmakers propose bill to address skyrocketing water bills: 'Families should [not] have to pay'

"We all understand that prices go up over time."

In Delaware, residents have gone into sticker shock as their energy bills increase dramatically. And combating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or forever chemicals — is expected to drive up utility costs as water treatment facilities upgrade systems to meet recent federal standards, prompting lawmakers to support new legislation to ease the burden.

What's happening?

In March, Delaware Public Media reported on a $2.5 million temporary rate increase by water supplier Veolia. The company, which serves roughly 100,000 customers in Bear and Newark, requested $15.9 million for continued service and plant operation cost recoveries. Overall, it's part of a $62.4 million plan to make upgrades, including an allocated $42.5 million to filter PFAS.

If the state approves the full rate hike, customers could see their monthly water bills increase by 42.8% or $19.19. The interim rate would raise monthly bills by $2.24.

Higher expenses could hurt those facing financial hardship. Senate Bill 59 introduces a potential change to determining rate increases, bearing customer costs in mind.

As State Representative Debra Heffernan stated in the Delaware Public Media report, "We all understand that prices go up over time but that doesn't have to mean that families should have to pay higher rates just to [cover] lobbying efforts or unnecessary corporate expenses."

Why is cleaning up forever chemicals important?

Forever chemicals, or PFAS for short, consist of 4,700-plus fully synthetic compounds, according to a report published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. They are used in various consumer products, including nonstick cookware, cleaning products, and water- and stain-resistant apparel. They accumulate in the body without generally breaking down.

Many people ingest PFAS through contaminated drinking water. While the Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 established a health advisory threshold of 70 parts per trillion, this was not regulatory or enforceable on companies exceeding this amount, which potentially put Americans at risk of numerous health problems. In 2024, the EPA announced "the first-ever national, legally enforceable drinking water standard" relating to PFAS.

Studies suggest that forever chemicals are endocrine-disrupting and affect reproductive health, the immune and nervous systems, and development.

One study found that six-month-old to seven-year-old children had a higher risk of eye and urinary tract infections when drinking PFAS-polluted water.

Other research found a link between PFAS and high cholesterol, lower vaccine-induced antibody levels, pregnancy-related hypertension and preeclampsia, and various cancers.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done to remove PFAS from water resources?

It is unclear whether the Trump Administration will keep the new federal standards, per Delaware Public Media, though a decision was expected soon as of April 7. Nonetheless, Veolia's upgrades are in response to the EPA's final National Primary Drinking Water Regulation — enforceable contaminant levels for six compounds expected to prevent PFAS exposure for 100 million Americans.

Utilities in North Carolina, Florida, Washington, and New Hampshire have also begun upgrading plants to remove PFAS. Meanwhile, California became the first state to ban PFAS from textile manufacturing in 2023.

Technologies like granular activated carbon, ion exchange resins, and high-pressure membrane systems have also proved effective. You can install reverse osmosis filtration systems to try to eliminate PFAS at home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.