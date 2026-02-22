Olympics officials issue ban on little-known substance boosting athlete performance: 'There are a lot more unknowns'

"I definitely think it makes it more challenging."

The PFAS-filled waxes that skiers use to increase speed have been banned from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games have banned the use of fluorinated ski waxes, as reported on in a profile by Grist.

Unless you're an avid skier or follower of winter sports, you might not have come across fluorinated ski waxes before. These lubricants have been around since the 1980s and have been providing a much quicker, slicker experience for skiers.

However, the grime-resistant and water-repellent properties of the wax are due to it being made out of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, otherwise known as PFAS, or "forever chemicals."

The damage that these toxic chemicals can cause to human health and the environment is immense. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to fertility issues, developmental issues, an increased risk of some cancers and obesity, along with other health concerns like cardiovascular disease.

Though it's not great news for the skiers, the reduction of PFAS use and production is a major win for people, animals, and the planet.

Multiple studies have found that ski waxers are exposed to an astronomically high level of PFAS.

In addition to health concerns, the wax applied to the skis invariably transfers to the snow, which can then get into drinking water and have a negative impact on the ecosystem.

Skiers and other winter sports athletes are already facing major difficulties due to low snowpack and rising temperatures, making ski areas harder to access for practice.

Reducing the environmental harm that winter sports can cause is key to ensuring that these sports can continue to be enjoyed by all.

New waxes may take three to five years to reach the effectiveness of the current PFAS waxes, and understandably, skiers are concerned that this could have an impact on their sporting success.

Julia Kern, winner of two skiing World Championship medals, commented per Grist, "There are a lot more unknowns with the new waxes."



She continued, "I definitely think it makes it more challenging."

Geoff Hurwitch, the commercial director for the ski brand Swix, remarked, "The wax may not be quite as reliably fast, yet, but for the vast majority of us skiers, it's still plenty fast. It will come though."

