New research raises questions about potentially toxic components of popular bandage products: 'It doesn't make sense for these companies to use it'

In 65% of bandage varieties, testing discovered high levels of a marker that indicates the presence of toxins.

by Laurelle Stelle
Although there are many laws in place regulating what chemicals can go into which products, there is still a long way to go. A recent analysis of 40 types of adhesive bandages found that 65% of them contain PFAS, also known as toxic "forever chemicals," the Guardian reported.

What happened?

The Mamavation blog commissioned independent testing of 40 different bandage varieties from brands including Band-Aid, Curad, Walmart, and CVS. Researchers tested the adhesive strips and the absorbent pads that touch wounds separately. The findings were analyzed by Linda Birnbaum, a former senior Environmental Protection Agency official, who described the results as a "wake-up call," per the Guardian.

In 26 bandage varieties, or 65%, testing discovered high levels of a marker that indicates the presence of PFAS. Specifically, many of the bandages had PFAS in the absorbent pads as well as the adhesive.

PFAS are a class of around 15,000 chemicals used in a wide range of products. If it's stain resistant, heat resistant, waterproof, or nonstick, it's likely that PFAS are involved — and even when they aren't in the finished product, they're often used in manufacturing.

However, about one-third of the bandages tested did not contain PFAS, which Birnbaum pointed out to the Guardian, saying that it indicates effective bandages can be made without them.

Why does it matter if there are PFAS in bandages?

PFAS appear in many products, even in hygiene and beauty items that go directly on skin — even though PFAS are toxic. They've been linked to cancer, asthma, thyroid disease, and decreased fertility.

"This stuff can directly enter the body from the bandage and it doesn't make sense for these companies to use it," Birnbaum said. The Guardian clarified that not only can PFAS enter through wounds, but they're also easily absorbed through the skin.

What can be done about PFAS?

"PFAS are everywhere and unless we stop using them unnecessarily they are just going to continue building up in the environment and our bodies," Birnbaum said.

Better regulation is the only way to get companies to stop putting dangerous chemicals in products — and that starts with awareness. This round of testing was a step in the right direction.

Lawmakers in many states are working to ban different applications of specific PFAS — but because there are so many, it's an uphill battle, and greater change will be needed.

