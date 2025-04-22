Officials advance new bill to address hidden threat to first responders: 'Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect us'

The Rhode Island House of Representatives approved a bill that will limit the use of PFAS in firefighters' protective equipment.

According to the state General Assembly, House Bill 5019 "prohibits a manufacturer from manufacturing, knowingly selling, offering for sale, distributing for sale or distributing for use in the state any firefighting personal protective equipment containing intentionally-added PFAS as of January 1, 2027."

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are human-made chemicals that are often used in kitchenware, waterproof gear, and protective equipment, as they have been engineered to be resistant to heat and water. Unfortunately, these chemicals separate from products over time and build up in our waterways.

PFAS are also known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down, there's no easy way to filter them out of water, and they stay in the human body. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to thyroid disease, high cholesterol, infertility, low birth weight, and increased risk of cancer.

Firefighters are already at a higher risk for a range of illnesses including cancer and lung disease because of their exposure to formaldehyde, asbestos, benzene, and flame retardants.

While firefighters wear personal protective equipment, which includes self-contained breathing apparatuses, the PPE cannot filter out 100% of chemicals, and therefore they inhale PFAS and more, which can also be absorbed through the skin.

"Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect us in an emergency, and we must make sure the gear they wear will protect them and not harm them," Rex Wilmouth, director of Environment Rhode Island, said in support of the bill, per Environment America.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.