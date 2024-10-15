Health groups accuse state of downplaying nation's largest spill of toxic chemicals: 'Increases the distrust that people have when it comes to government'

Health advocates said the state took too long to alert citizens, released misleading information, and resisted calls to check nearby drinking water.

One of the United States' largest accidental spills of PFAS "forever chemicals" occurred this past summer at a former navy base in Maine. Now, health advocates have accused state officials of trying to cover up the dangers of this incident, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

At Brunswick naval air station near the coast of Maine, a fire suppression system malfunctioned, spilling about 51,000 gallons of PFAS-containing foam into surface water and causing massive levels of contamination.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are synthetic chemicals used in consumer products and firefighting foam. They're commonly referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not degrade naturally in the environment.

Health advocates said the state took too long to alert citizens, released misleading information, and resisted calls to check nearby drinking water to stop the contamination from spreading.

Shortly after the spill, the Maine department of environmental protection issued a "do not eat" warning for local fish and began testing nearby bodies of water.

A following progress report by the state government listed a reading of one of the most dangerous PFAS compounds, PFOS, as 3,230 parts per million, even though PFAS levels are usually reported in parts per trillion. In this case, that would be 3.2bn ppt.

Using the alternative unit of measurement makes the results seem less significant. Sarah Woodbury, director of Defend Our Health, referred to the government's communication as "unconscionable."

She said, "Causing confusion like that, however unintentional it was, just increases the distrust that people have when it comes to government dealing with catastrophes like this."

Why is PFAS contamination important?

Accidental spills of the chemical compounds into soil and surface water can lead to dangerous levels of contamination in water and wildlife that we use for food.

PFAS have been linked to a number of serious health issues for humans, like cancer, kidney disease, birth defects, decreased immunity, and high cholesterol, per the Guardian.

Studies have shown that PFAS can also harm wildlife. Research published in the Science of the Total Environment journal, summarized by Monga Bay, revealed that animals respond differently to the chemicals, but they can also experience health problems like decreased immunity and reproductive issues.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

In Maine, health advocates were urging the government to provide bottled water to residents until further testing is done on drinking water and asking for soil to be tested in affected areas.

There is also a military effort to switch to PFAS-free firefighting foam and properly dispose of the old product by October 2025.

To lower PFAS exposure in daily life, use an effective water filter, avoid food packaging and containers that contain PFAS, and switch to cookware that's free from PFAS, like stainless steel and glass options.

