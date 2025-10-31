Experts issue warning as toxic sludge poses ongoing threat: 'It doesn't sound like there's a lot of urgency'

"Folks might be concerned about that."

Due to the high PFAS levels detected in the soil and groundwater in Bristol, Tennessee, the state's Department of Environment and Conservation has mandated PFAS testing for all sewage sludge before its application as fertilizer on farmland.

What's happening?

Per- and polyfluoroakyl substances, or PFAS, are long-lasting hazardous chemicals that are found in many of our day-to-day household supplies, from nonstick cookware to waterproof clothing.

According to the World Economic Forum, PFAS can take hundreds or thousands of years to degrade organically in nature, earning them the name "forever chemicals."

As WCYB detailed, research conducted on Tennessee's sewage sludge — also referred to as "biosolids" by the Environmental Protection Agency — revealed that PFAS levels are alarmingly high in and around Bristol farmland.

Although the newest mandate for utility officials addresses part of the issue by requiring any biosolid-based fertilizer to be tested for these toxins, it unfortunately does little to prevent their usage, regardless of PFAS readings.

"It doesn't sound like there's a lot of urgency," explained Caleb Perhne of Tennessee's News 5 WCYB. "Folks might be concerned about that."

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

Over the years, studies have linked PFAS exposure to a range of health concerns, including but not limited to various cancers, weakened immunity, reproductive issues, developmental defects, and elevated cholesterol levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since PFAS don't easily break down on their own, these contaminants end up lingering and building up in our soil and groundwater for a long time, affecting both human health down the line and the health of the local ecosystem.

What's being done about PFAS?

Tennessee's latest PFAS testing mandate is a small step forward in PFAS awareness, but implementing preventative limitations on toxin levels in soil, fertilizer, and groundwater is essential to making a real difference.

For instance, the EPA has established a goal to cap drinking water contamination for several PFAS at four parts per trillion, per Earth.com, and is pushing for utilities to fully comply. North Carolina is among the states with strict limitations on biosolid use.

In the meantime, you can minimize PFAS exposure at home by avoiding nonstick cookware, PFAS-based waterproof clothing and upholstery, and other risky items, opting for PFAS-free brands instead for your household products.

