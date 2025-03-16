Lawmakers call for urgent action against harmful household chemicals: 'The weight of scientific evidence ... is now overwhelming'

The French Parliament recently approved a ban on "forever chemicals," greatly reducing the population's exposure to these dangerous toxins. According to The Washington Post, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, can no longer be used in cosmetics, clothing, ski wax, and other common products beginning January 1, 2026.

Thousands of compounds are classified as PFAS, which are used to make products that repel oil, grease, water, and heat and are found in countless everyday items, like onstick cookware, dental floss, and some medicines. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to higher rates of certain types of cancer, low birth weights, and negative effects on the liver and immune system.

PFAS were first deemed to be toxic in the 1960s, but that knowledge was withheld from the public, and they've remained widely used since.

The French ban will pertain to the manufacturing, sale, and import of some products, and it will extend to all textiles in 2030.

France isn't alone in this initiative. Denmark banned PFAS in food packaging in 2020 and expanded the ban in 2024 to include firefighting foams. The European Union is also currently analyzing a proposal to ban PFAS across the EU.

The French ban and others like it will not only protect those who come in contact with certain products, but it will effectively protect everyone, as forever chemicals have found their way into drinking water. PFAS can even be found in home gardens. They're basically everywhere.

The ban is meant to protect the general populace, but some, however, are against it. French politician Eddy Casterman said the ban "will further burden our industry with new taxes …"

But not everyone shares that sentiment. Hélène Duguy, a legal expert at French environmental group ClientEarth, applauded the move while simultaneously criticizing its limitations.

"PFAS pollution has reached a critical point, and common sense restrictions are overdue. The weight of scientific evidence on the harms of PFAS is now overwhelming," Duguy said. "We need sweeping restrictions on PFAS for consumer and industrial uses now."

