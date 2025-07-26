Energy giant switches on nation's largest solar plant set to power over 400,000 homes: 'Energy for years to come'

"We are proud to see the most ambitious solar project … now fully operational."

A major step toward more affordable renewable energy recently occurred in Peru. Zelestra, a Spanish renewable energy company, has officially switched on the country's largest solar farm.

The solar farm, dubbed the San Martín project, consists of 450,000 solar panels and will generate over 830 GWh of clean energy annually, powering more than 400,000 homes. To put it in perspective, a U.S. household uses roughly 10,500 kWh per year, or 0.0105 GWh.

Located in the La Joya district of Arequipa, Peru, this plant is good news for everyday people because solar energy can help lower electricity bills in the long run and benefit the environment. Unlike fossil fuels, the sun's energy is free, so once the panels are built, the power they produce doesn't depend on buying expensive gas or coal.

By adding substantial clean power to the grid, the San Martín project can help protect families from rising energy costs while also maintaining power during major storms.

"By leveraging our global expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction, we can successfully co-build tailored solutions that bring projects to life on time and on budget," said Zelestra CEO Leo Moreno, per Renewable Energy Magazine. "We are proud to see the most ambitious solar project in Peru now fully operational, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Kallpa in delivering clean, reliable energy for years to come."

Building and running this solar farm has already created hundreds of local jobs, and it will continue to provide steady work for those who maintain and operate it. Additionally, replacing fossil-fuel energy with solar energy reduces pollution.

This project alone will prevent over 160,000 tons of carbon pollution from entering the air each year, according to the report. This means cleaner air and a healthier environment for the community. In short, Peru's sunshine just got a whole lot more powerful, and everyone's set to breathe a little easier because of it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.