Government issues emergency declaration after massive accident: 'We have not had any response from the ... company'

In December, a dangerous oil spill off Peru's northern coast spread across thousands of square meters of Pacific Ocean water, threatening local wildlife and forcing fishers to stop work, Reuters reported.

What happened?

Peru's state oil company, Petroperú, spilled crude oil into the ocean while loading a ship at a Talara refinery.

While the company hasn't shared how much oil leaked, Peru's environmental agency reported it covered about 10,000 square meters of ocean surface.

At the time of the report in late December, the spill had damaged at least seven beaches, leaving local anglers unable to work.

"We have not been able to go out. It is chaos, what happened in Lobitos. So far, we have not had any response from the oil company," fisherman Martin Pasos told a local radio station.

Why is this oil spill concerning?

Oil entering ocean waters creates a toxic environment for marine organisms, coastal plants, and animals. The spill hurt local wildlife, including crabs. Beyond the immediate damage, oil can remain in the environment for years, making water unsafe and disrupting the food chain.

For coastal communities, oil spills threaten both environmental and economic stability. Fishers lose their income, tourism drops, and cleanup costs strain local resources. The effects ripple through the community.

What's being done about the spill?

Peru's government declared a 90-day environmental emergency Dec. 26 to help support cleanup work and restore damaged areas. The environment ministry said the emergency status will "guarantee the sustainable management of the area and the execution of recovery and remediation works."

However, the day after the environmental emergency was declared, the region was battered with tsunami-like waves, according to The Independent, causing further damage to communities.

Petroperú said it dispatched cleanup teams right after the spill happened, and the company was working with local fishing groups and authorities to minimize the impact, including by using boats and drones to watch the area.

According to a LinkedIn post by Andex, the company proposed supplying drinking water for three months, delivering food baskets for three months, and rehabbing public spaces to create 300 jobs for four months. However, the post mentioned that local government officials and fishers argued those measures weren't enough to compensate for the damage done.

Oceana, an organization dedicated to protecting oceans, noted that while the oil spill is contained, Petroperú needs to be held accountable for the spill.

You can help by supporting organizations that protect oceans and coastal communities. Look for groups focused on ocean cleanup, wildlife rescue, and advocating for stronger safety rules at oil facilities. Supporting local fishing communities through a crisis such as this also makes a difference.

