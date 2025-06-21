PepsiCo announces game-changing breakthrough with its semi-trucks: 'A major step forward'

PepsiCo still has a long way to go.

Food and beverage industry leader PepsiCo has converted about 20 Iowa-based semi-trucks to a new technology that allows them to run on biodiesel fuel, as the Des Moines Register reported. The move will help the company meet its sustainability goals.

The innovative engine systems, developed by Optimus Technologies of Pennsylvania, use fuel called B99, which is 99% biodiesel and 1% diesel.

The use of B99 in these trucks will help PepsiCo reduce planet-warming pollution.

"The launch of this B99 pump is a major step forward in making cleaner fuels a reality for commercial fleets," Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt stated.

Diesel fuel that is typically used by semi-trucks and buses is a large producer of air pollution that has a negative effect on human health and the environment.

Biodiesel fuel is a renewable energy source that is made from organic materials such as oils and fats, including vegetable oils, animal fats, and even recycled restaurant grease. It is more planet-friendly than traditional diesel fuel because it is biodegradable and produces less air pollution when burned.

The Department of Energy reports that, in comparison to petroleum diesel typically used by semi-trucks, 100% biodiesel fuel cuts carbon dioxide emissions by about 75%.

The biodiesel fuel used by the PepsiCo semi-trucks in Iowa is composed largely of soybeans. Iowa is the second-largest soybean grower and the largest biodiesel producer in the U.S.

This move is one step PepsiCo is taking on its path to sustainability. The company is also making efforts to reduce plastic waste as part of its environmental plan.

PepsiCo has consistently been listed alongside other large corporations among the top five global plastic polluters. While the food and beverage company is making progress toward becoming more eco-friendly in some areas, it still has a long way to go in order to reduce its environmental impact.

As consumers, we can show companies that taking steps toward sustainability is beneficial to the environment and to their finances by supporting companies with eco-friendly initiatives and those that follow through with pledges to protect the environment.

"This project supports Iowa's farmers, strengthens our biofuels industry, and helps companies take meaningful steps toward their sustainability goals," Coffelt stated.

