  • Business Business

PepsiCo announces game-changing breakthrough with its semi-trucks: 'A major step forward'

PepsiCo still has a long way to go.

by Kristen Carr
PepsiCo still has a long way to go.

Photo Credit: iStock

Food and beverage industry leader PepsiCo has converted about 20 Iowa-based semi-trucks to a new technology that allows them to run on biodiesel fuel, as the Des Moines Register reported. The move will help the company meet its sustainability goals.

The innovative engine systems, developed by Optimus Technologies of Pennsylvania, use fuel called B99, which is 99% biodiesel and 1% diesel.

The use of B99 in these trucks will help PepsiCo reduce planet-warming pollution.

"The launch of this B99 pump is a major step forward in making cleaner fuels a reality for commercial fleets," Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Marketing Director Lisa Coffelt stated.

Diesel fuel that is typically used by semi-trucks and buses is a large producer of air pollution that has a negative effect on human health and the environment.

Biodiesel fuel is a renewable energy source that is made from organic materials such as oils and fats, including vegetable oils, animal fats, and even recycled restaurant grease. It is more planet-friendly than traditional diesel fuel because it is biodegradable and produces less air pollution when burned.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The Department of Energy reports that, in comparison to petroleum diesel typically used by semi-trucks, 100% biodiesel fuel cuts carbon dioxide emissions by about 75%.

The biodiesel fuel used by the PepsiCo semi-trucks in Iowa is composed largely of soybeans. Iowa is the second-largest soybean grower and the largest biodiesel producer in the U.S.

This move is one step PepsiCo is taking on its path to sustainability. The company is also making efforts to reduce plastic waste as part of its environmental plan.

PepsiCo has consistently been listed alongside other large corporations among the top five global plastic polluters. While the food and beverage company is making progress toward becoming more eco-friendly in some areas, it still has a long way to go in order to reduce its environmental impact.

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As consumers, we can show companies that taking steps toward sustainability is beneficial to the environment and to their finances by supporting companies with eco-friendly initiatives and those that follow through with pledges to protect the environment.

"This project supports Iowa's farmers, strengthens our biofuels industry, and helps companies take meaningful steps toward their sustainability goals," Coffelt stated.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x