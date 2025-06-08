PepsiCo unveils major update to how it makes several popular snacks: 'It's fantastic to see'

The move is a step in the right direction for the company.

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo is taking a more eco-friendly approach to cooking its signature snacks.

Cheetos, Monster Munch, Wotsits, and Frazzles are just a few of the products now being cooked with 100% renewable energy in the United Kingdom. In an effort to reduce planet-warming gas emissions, PepsiCo installed three electric ovens at its site in Leicester, England.

It's part of a plan set in motion in 2020 for the company to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. For 2023, PepsiCo reported cutting its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 33% and its Scope 3 emissions by 1%.

The move is a step in the right direction for the company dubbed one of the world's worst plastic polluters by the #BreakFreeFromPlastic movement's 2023 Global Brand Audit Report. PepsiCo has made strides in that regard as well, promising to serve at least 20% of its beverages in reusable containers by 2030.

PepsiCo is giving regenerative agriculture a shot, too. The company's goal is to spread sustainable practices across 7 million acres of land by 2030. For 2023, they reported regenerative practices had been spread across nearly 2 million acres.

At its Leicester facility, PepsiCo is investing £58 million (approximately $77.1 million) in eco-friendly upgrades.

"It's fantastic to see the impact of our investment in each and every batch of delicious snacks made using our new electric ovens," Richard Clarke, manufacturing director at PepsiCo UK and Ireland, told Sustainability Magazine.

"With a brand-new production line, better facilities for our teams and now these more sustainable ovens, we've been able to transform our home in Leicester and secure its future growth."

