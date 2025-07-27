Pepsi under fire for allegedly harmful practices at bottling plant: 'It is surprising'

"Under which law was the permission given?"

Villagers in India's Himachal Pradesh district are protesting against Varun Beverages Limited, Pepsi's bottling partner, for allegedly extracting groundwater in violation of local rules, as reported by Space Food Club.

What's happening?

The people of Malot and Kandrori villages claim that the company has constructed tube wells too close to community water points, thereby violating the Himachal Pradesh Groundwater Act of 2005. This law states that tube wells must be at least 984 feet (300 meters) away from existing water sources to ensure the safety of local supplies.

"It is surprising to know that the company claims it had been granted permission by the authorities to dig five bore wells within a 300m area. Under which law was the permission given?" asked Manmohan Katoch during the demonstration, a Congressional leader backing the villagers' protest.

The villagers have written to government officials asking for "immediate closure and cancellation of the NOC issued to Varun Beverages Limited for flouting the law and endangering the water security of thousands." So far, they've gotten no real answers from officials.

State water officials say Varun Beverages obtained the proper permits but promised to review the new claims. The company's CFO, Kamlesh Kumar Jain, stated they "always followed the law of the land" and local teams would work on any problems.

Why is Pepsi's groundwater usage concerning?

This story demonstrates how big beverage companies can put local water supplies at risk, mainly in areas already short on water.

"If water keeps falling at this pace, our villages will become unlivable," the villagers wrote in their letter to officials.

The problem is worse now that the area is experiencing a drought. When companies pump groundwater for business use, they can drain water tables more quickly than nature can replenish them, leaving locals without steady access to this basic need.

PepsiCo has made some environmental promises, like plans to replenish more water than it uses by 2030. Still, its business requires huge amounts of water in places around the world that often lack sufficient supplies.

Along with water worries, PepsiCo produces tons of plastic waste. The company creates millions of tons of plastic packaging each year, with much of it ending up in dumps, oceans, and rivers.

What can I do to help protect water resources?

Call your elected officials about stronger groundwater protection rules in your area. Many places still need better laws to guard local water from heavy business use.

Buy from brands with good water care records. Check for marks like the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) standard when shopping.

You can also use a water-saving filter at home instead of buying bottled water to reduce plastic waste. Additionally, consider joining local water protection groups in your area to ensure companies are held accountable for their water usage and their impacts on your community.

