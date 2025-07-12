  • Business Business

PepsiCo under fire for allegedly misleading consumers about one of its popular products — here's why it had to issue a recall

The popular soft drink brand is under fire for falsely advertising one of its zero-sugar drinks.

by Matthew Marini
The popular soft drink brand is under fire for falsely advertising one of its zero-sugar drinks.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Zero-sugar soft drinks are convenient for those who cannot consume sugar for medical or dietary reasons. 

However, as Top Class Actions reported, the popular soft drink brand PepsiCo was under fire in June for falsely advertising one of its zero-sugar drinks.

What's happening?

Dr Pepper Zero was recalled in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina for containing "full sugar."

PepsiCo, the food and beverage company that owns Dr Pepper, announced a voluntary recall of 19,203 cases of 12-ounce cans of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. 

Cans with product code XXXXRS05165 and "best by" date of Feb. 16, 2026, that were distributed to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina were affected.

The Food and Drug Administration escalated the recall to a Class II designation, indicating that the product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Those with the mislabeled products were advised to return their Dr Pepper Zero cans for a refund.

Why is this PepsiCo recall important?

This recall is particularly concerning for individuals with medical conditions that limit their ability to consume large amounts of sugar. 

It's not the first time this brand has been accused of misleading its customers, either. 

In 2024, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola were hit with a lawsuit from Los Angeles County that accused the companies of misleading consumers about how effective recycling is in addressing plastic waste.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

PepsiCo is already under scrutiny for being one of the world's leading producers of plastic waste. In 2024, the company was hit with another lawsuit over misleading claims about environmental practices, also known as greenwashing.

What's being done about PepsiCo's controversies?

The Dr Pepper Zero recall hopefully minimized any associated risks.

Elsewhere, PepsiCo has taken additional steps to improve its public image, including offering more reusable products. 

In September, PepsiCo also announced that it would be investing $6.7 million in grant donations to "projects exploring regenerative agriculture in Canada, Australia, and Mexico."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x