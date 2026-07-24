Pennsylvania renews Solar for Schools with $25 million, and grants now cover up to 75%

As federal support for clean energy has been scaled back, state programs like these could become increasingly important.

Pennsylvania is putting another $25 million behind solar-powered projects at schools, renewing its Solar for Schools program for a third straight year and expanding the financial support available to participating institutions, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported.

With awards now able to cover as much as 75% of a project, schools facing unpredictable energy costs may now have an easier time adopting solar and freeing up more money for students' and teachers' needs.

What's happening?

State lawmakers have set aside $25 million for Solar for Schools, a program that helps educational institutions add solar energy systems.

State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) first championed the program in 2024. During the program's first year, 73 schools and districts in 23 counties received funding, and applications for the newest round are being accepted on a rolling basis.

In a recent press release, Fiedler wrote: "Our schools are not exempt from the affordability crisis facing Pennsylvania … My hope is that Solar for Schools offers a tool to help them combat rising, unpredictable energy costs and put the money toward what matters most: educating our young people."

But the update does more than keep the program alive. Grant support has been expanded from a previous cap of 50% of total project costs to as much as 75%, sharply reducing the share schools may need to cover themselves, per the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Fiedler also wrote in the press release: "The Solar for Schools program demonstrates what can happen when state and local leaders work together towards a common goal. By helping districts reduce long-term operating costs, these investments strengthen public education while providing meaningful value to taxpayers."

Why does it matter?

Electricity can take up a significant portion of a school's operating budget, and fluctuating rates can make financial planning even harder. By cutting the cost of installing solar, the program could help districts bring more stability to those expenses over time.

PennEnvironment estimates that the projects backed by the program could produce about $342 million in lifetime savings for schools, leaving those dollars available for classrooms instead of utility payments.

Adding more solar projects could also broaden the state's power supply, support Pennsylvania's move toward clean energy, and help address rising electricity demand, including demand from data centers.

Even as federal support for clean energy has been scaled back, state programs like these could become increasingly important in helping communities move toward cleaner and less expensive energy.

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