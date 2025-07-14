Official faces backlash after details of recent travel come to light: 'Should not be accepting'

"They should be fully dependent on the public so they are truly public servants."

The environmental repercussions of excessive air travel are well known, but the Pennsylvania governor is taking the problem to a whole new level.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Josh Shapiro has used billionaire Michael Rubin's helicopter for $68,000 worth of rides. Plus, Shapiro spent $557,000 last year on private jet flights during his campaign travels.

Rabbi Michael Pollack, who runs an anti-corruption group, spoke out against Governor Shapiro's actions, focusing on the high-priced "favors" from billionaires being problematic.

"Our governor should not be accepting free rides in a billionaire's helicopter because then he is more responsive to the concerns of that billionaire over the needs of the people of Pennsylvania," Rabbi Pollack said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Furthermore, helicopters and jets alike are known to pollute the air. Plus, when air travel is used for individual use, the trade-off for one person's travel is much different than a plane full of folks.

If you haven't paid attention to Jeff Bezos' recent wedding or to Mark Zuckerberg's megayacht, the general public's feelings towards billionaires are increasingly negative.

A new report showed that billionaires' high-emission purchases — such as the helicopter taking Shapiro around the country — aren't even this class' biggest contributions to climate damage. It's their investment in dirty fuel industries, like oil, as well as mining and shipping.

A recent bill introduced in Pennsylvania would prevent public officials from accepting gifts over $50 — a rule similar to others across the country that aim to stop bribery or other unethical political swaying. Still, the bill has yet to pass, and Rubin's lending of the helicopter may fall into the loophole territory of the bill.

The Philadelphia Inquirer mentions Donald Trump's recent acceptance of a private jet from Qatar as another example of political gift-giving.

"Our public officials should not be accepting rides from the ultrarich," Rabbi Pollack told the Inquirer. "They should not be accepting airplanes from foreign governments, and they should be fully dependent on the public so they are truly public servants," he concluded.

By educating yourself on critical climate issues and voting for pro-climate candidates, you can do your part in protecting the Earth on a local and legislative level.

